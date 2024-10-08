A cybersecurity expert, Charles Awuzie, has given his take on the saga involving Verydarkman, crossdresser Bobrisky, and legal practitioner Femi Falana

According to Charles, Verydakrman should have first contacted Femi to hear his side of the story before making it public

Charles advised Verydarkman to be wary of his followers and opined that Bobrisky shouldn't be invited but arrested

Cybersecurity expert Charles Awuzie has faulted online critic Martins Otse Vincent, popularly known as Verydarkman, for failing to contact human rights activist and lawyer Femi Falana to get his side of the story before sharing it publicly.

Charles stated this while sharing his thoughts on the trending Verydarkman-Bobrisky saga, which has now added Femi and singer Falz to the mix.

Charles Awuzie advised Verydarkman to be careful. Photo Credit: Charles Awuzie, Instagram/@verydarkblackman

Source: Facebook

Charles warns Verydarkman about his followers

In a lengthy Facebook post on Monday, October 7, Charles said the Nigerian Prison Service and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) must do everything possible to investigate the matter and restore the citizenry's faith in them.

While noting that Verydarkman is doing a scary job, Charles warned him not to turn his followers for the worse. In his words:

"...VDM should be careful lest he turns his followers into Simon Ekpa type of followers. He is doing a scary job with the potential of returning sanity to society but he should always remind his followers that no word from his platform should cause them to physically harm anyone."

Charles also had a comment for legal practitioner Femi.

"...And for Uncle Femi Falana...

"He should stop threatening to sue and just sue the person. The threats without action is bad PR at this point. It would have been even better if he didn't threaten to sue. He should also release the phone numbers who threatened him. We need to deal with those people. Nobody has the right to threaten anyone because of what someone said on social media."

The South Africa-based man called for the arrest of crossdresser Bobrisky, who has been implicated in the alleged N15 million bribery of EFCC officials.

"...Bobrisky has questions to answer too. He shouldn't be invited. He should be arrested. That's how to sanitize a system and send a strong message to those who poke holes in the system."

People react to Charles Awuzie's article

Ochendo Akokwa said:

"The system is decayed,this is not the first time we embarked upon sanitizing the agencies of government in the country,at the end , absolutely nothing will come out of it and no one will serve any sentence in reality.the situation is precarious,Most of those agencies are deadlier than robbers...a story for another day learned one😊😊."

Enimien Oruebor said:

"I may be the only one to disagree on VDM hearing from SAN before sharing the audio.

"If he had, the matter may not have been out.

"And about analysing the audio, it was his attempt to draw peoples attention to issues worthy of note. His attempt to have people see things from his angle and its pretty smart."

Igwe Treasure said:

"I don’t see the need for VDM to establish private contact with the people mentioned. To what end? Would VDM forgive them or sentence them? He has to bring it to the public if we are ready to fight corruption."

Andrew Chinaegbomkpa Nwachukwu said:

"There is corruption everywhere including western countries. But the moment a crime is a public knowledge, the people involved are sacrificed to maintain a reputation and trust in the system by the public.

"But in Nigeria, our leaders do the opposite and thereby continuing robbing the image of the country in the drains."

Verydarkman releases another leaked audio of Bobrisky

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Verydarkman had shared another alleged call recording of Bobrisky.

In a Facebook post on Monday, October 7, Verydarkman made a video saying he was not scared of lawsuits and that everything in the audio is alleged.

In the call Bobrisky allegedly had with an unidentified man, the crossdresser narrated how his godfather used his connection with the comptroller general to ensure he was placed in an apartment outside prison.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng