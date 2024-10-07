Online critic Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman, has released a fresh call recording of Bobrisky while he was in detention.

Verydarkman said the call recording is not a continuation of the last one he shared but is well-detailed and was made on May 16, 2024

More details shortly...

Verydarkman released a fresh "call recording" that Bobrisky allegedly made in detention.

Reactions trail leaked audio on Bobrisky

Blessing Lydia said:

"Please VDM be safe 🥺my heart ache each time I come across your video, you trying to stop corruption in Nigeria is not a one man job, don't do too much for the sake of your life, alot of people that have learned in a hard way through you, may not be happy just be careful."

Mc Ebua said:

"When they will see videos with precise locations , we will see how IA created it too, keep joking with the RATEL. Wona too de play for this country."

Emmanuel Chibuzo West said:

"For all of you that will say this is Ai generated.. you need a brain check honestly. This is pure call recording. All VDM will not post this without obtaining evidence too from her network provider."

UGO babe said:

"They wanted to set VDM up but God pass them, evidence many, they must learn in a hard way. VDM God protect you always."

Akanni Olusegun Kuye said:

"You are doing a good work but at the same time u are stylishly rude to Baba Falana. Tomorrow u will claim u respect him.

"I feel Bobrisky mention different names to get money out of people."

Verydarkman replies Femi Falana's vow

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Verydarkman had replied Femi Falana's vow to make him an example.

Just recently, the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) was granted an interview on Channels Television, where he spoke about the defamation case against VeryDarkMan. The lawyer vowed to make an example of the case.

Shortly after Femi Falana’s interview went viral, VeryDarkMan took to his Instagram page to address the matter. The online critic shared a video explaining that even though people had called him to talk about Femi Falana’s interview, he refused to make the matter about them.

