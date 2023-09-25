For some weeks now, the name VeryDarkMan has been on the lips of many netizens on social media for different reasons

While some people admire his boldness and bravery in lending his voice to controversial issues, others just love his physique.

The activist first made headlines after tackling a popular skincare brand known as Jenny'sglow.

Full name, background and lifestyle of VeryDarkMan

VeryDarkMan's real name is Martins Vincent Otse. The fast-rising activist was born in 1996 in Lagos state, Nigeria.

Martins was born into an average family and had to hustle from a tender age to make ends meet.

He first began his career as a social media marketer, and while at it, discovered his passion for fighting against injustice and helping people. He is not married.

Educational background of Martins Otse

Martins attended the University of Lagos, where he studied Business Administration with his coursemates.

A peek at his Instagram page and TikTok videos shows that the activist possesses a great command of English.

VeryDarkMan's fast rise to fame

Martins Otse began making headlines when he learnt about Jenny'sglow and decided to face skincare vendors.

A lady had called out the popular skincare brand and accused them of selling products to her which destroyed her face.

Martins quickly swung into action and tackled Jenny'sglow, a fight which was backed by thousands of Nigerians.

Seeing the massive support he garnered, Martins stretched out to other vendors and tackled those who sold products without NAFDAC numbers.

VeryDarkMan's stance in Mohbad's case

The activist maintained his place in the trending bar by jumping on the case of late Nigerian singer, Mohbad, whose cause of death remains a mystery.

He asked for a DNA test to be conducted on the singer's son, a suggestion which quickly went viral and made him a sensation.

VeryDarkMan's resistance to monetary gifts and cash

According to Vincent, money is only a distraction to his course of seeking justice and maintaining a fair environment for everyone.

The activist in his Instagram video, his goal in life is not to become wealthy but to render help to people he can.

He further noted that he has no love for money as he has rejected millions offered to him by well-meaning Nigerians.

