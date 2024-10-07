Nigerian Afrobeat star Seun Kuti caught the attention of many as he further addressed his relationship and communication with Verydarkman

This came on the heels of VDM’s recent crisis with Bobrisky, Femi Falana, and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

Seun Kuti, known to be close with the online activist and senior lawyer, shared how he intends to separate himself from the wahala

Nigerian Afrobeat star Seun Kuti has shared his new resolution regarding the ongoing crisis between social media activist Verydarkman, Bobrisky, and his uncle Femi Falana (SAN), a human rights activist and lawyer.

The renowned saxophonist and last son of music icon Fela Kuti noted that he had no plan to join Verydarkman in fighting his allegations against Borisky and the senior lawyer.

Seun Kuti addressed communication with Verydarkman amid Bobrisky's EFCC case. Credit: @verydarkblackman, @falzthebahdguy, @bigbirdkuti

Knowing how close he is with the online critic, he annoucned that he has banned him from telling things he wants to post on social media.

Seun Kuti pointed out that he doesn’t want to get involved in the fight VDM is facing; he has decided to be an observer and not take sides.

The father of one highlighted that he still respects Femi Falana and would never be in a position to insult him.

Watch him talk below:

Seun Kuit spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

kellyscyril:

"I said it 😂. Noww they will leave you behind when the going gets though."

sugarboyfr9:

"For Seun to wear cloth, the matter over serious."

infamoux_xx:

"As a true warrior no be all battles dem Dey fight, pick your Battle hmmmm word."

imbeautiful97:

"You have started to distance yourself from VDM. I so much expected it though, I didn't know it would be this early. Lol."

f8warrihobaby:

"Lol, because as e touch the Falanas he touch you too. Would you have apologized or urged vdm to do so if it was Iyabo Ojo or someone else that is not really close to you and your family? Don't ever tell us what to learn again Seun. Gerrat of here with this your selective."

mayorvienna:

"Please which tribe in Nigeria known as betrayals?"

that_edo_queen:

"naaaaa Iyabo Ojo and Paulo head catch unaaaa two. imagine them watching this with guguru and epa."

Seun Kuti apologises to Femi Falana,

Nigerian Afrobeats star Seun Kuti made it to the frontline of blogs following the recent case between Verydarkman and Femi Falana.

Recall that the VDM was slammed with a lawsuit for defamation after he leaked Bobrisky’s reported audio discussing his jail term.

Seun Kuti, who is widely known to be the critic’s friend, shared his involvement in the ongoing matter

