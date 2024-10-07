VDM has threatened to cause more commotion hours after dropping another voice recording of Bobrisky speaking about his prison experience

The social media critic also seemingly threw shades at prominent lawyer Femi Falana and Falz and the rapper's sister, who had threatened him with a lawsuit

VDM's bold call out has stirred reactions from many as his new recording of Bobrisky has stirred another round of drama

Nigerians are in for another round of drama between Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman, Bobrisky and the Falanas.

On Monday, October 7, VDM resumed his drama with Bobrisky as he dropped another recording as evidence against the crossdresser.

VDM vows to cause more commotion after dropping new evidence against Bobrisky. Credit: @bobrisky222 @verydarkblackman @falz

Source: Instagram

In the explosive recording, Bobrisky is reportedly caught making yet another phone call where he spoke about his time in a private residence when he was supposed to be in prison.

Bobrisky was allegedly heard telling a close friend about her deep ties with a powerful ‘Godfather,’ who reportedly arranged to link him to a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) to handle his case.

The crossdresser also spoke about his case with the EFCC, allegedly addressing the agency's discovery of large sums of money in his account.

Bobrisky claimed the funds came from his influencer work, alleging that he earns as high as $100,000 per job.

Listen to Bobrisky's alleged voice note below:

VDM throws shades

Barely minutes after dropping the recording, VDM stated that he was ready to cause another commotion online by 1 p.m.

He threw shades at Femi Falana, rapper Falz and his sister, who had previously threatened to sue him.

He wrote on his Instastory,

"I wan scatter everywhere before 1pm today. Ogun kee lawsuit. Mind you if lawsuit later come the odds will be against me o. However i go risk am. God is God. Man is man. Where is my lawsuit. Oh and coco butterfly you no pursue your lawsuit again?

See screenshots of VDM's post below:

Netizens react as VDM throws shade

Legit.ng captured some of the comments read them below:

beegram001:

"It’s better y’all apologize to this guy lowkey if you know you hands aren’t clean on this matter instead of dragging him to court, ok o."

zsavier_optimum_hairlaundry:

"Seems like Bobrisky snached VDM’s sugar daddy cosssss."

jvcakesnfrosts:

"I hope that whatever it is that he has to say, he has made enough research."

mc_barron_official:

"The guy should drag government over fuel not only Bob…..or na Bob go solve naija matter."

VDM claims Falz might be working with Bobrisky

Recall that VeryDarkMan reacted after Bobrisky slammed him with a N1 billion lawsuit.

VDM claimed a conspiracy was going on and that it appeared Bobrisky and Falz were now working together.

He explained that he felt that way because after the rapper gave him 24 hours to apologise and retract his statement, Bobrisky went from acting depressed to getting bold enough to sue him.

Source: Legit.ng