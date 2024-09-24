EFCC's chairman, Ola Olukoyode, has ordered an immediate investigation into Very Dark Man's (VDM) allegation against some officers of the commission

VDM, in a trending video, played a trending voice call of Idris Okunleye, aka Bobrisky, an ex-convict, where he accused the EFCC officials of collecting an N15 million bribe to strike out his case

The anti-graft agency then extended his invitation to VDM and Bobrisky to visit his Lagos office and assist in the investigation

Ola Olukoyode, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has ordered an immediate investigation into the allegations of bribery involving some of its officers. Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, a social media influencer and ex-convict, made these allegations in a viral video.

In the video shared by Martins Vincent Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, Bobrisky claimed that some EFCC officers collected N15 million from him to drop money laundering charges.

Bobrisky's past troubles with the law are well-documented. He was sentenced to six months in prison for mutilating naira notes at social events. Despite his history, the EFCC is taking his allegations seriously.

EFCC creates team to probe VDM's allegation

According to a statement from the commission on Tuesday, September 24, a team of investigators has been formed to investigate the allegations. The commission also extended an invitation to Bobrisky and Otse to appear at the EFCC's Lagos Directorate to assist in the investigation.

The EFCC assures the public that the allegations will be thoroughly investigated, and the findings will be made public.

The Commission expresses commitment to its core values of integrity, courage, professionalism, and collaboration. This investigation demonstrates the EFCC's dedication to upholding these values and ensuring accountability within its ranks.

As the investigation unfolds, the EFCC encourages transparency and cooperation from all parties involved. By taking swift action, the Commission aims to maintain public trust and demonstrate its commitment to combating corruption in all forms.

Lawyer defends arrest, prosecution of Bobrisky

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians have been urged to desist from being emotional about the arrest and prosecution of Bobrisky and Cubana Chief Priest.

Okanlawon Gaffar, a legal practitioner, called on Nigerians to strictly adhere to the CBN act in an exclusive interview with Legit. ng.

According to the legal luminary, the fact that some persons were not brought before the court for prosecution did not mean they were right in their actions.

