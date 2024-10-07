Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky has got himself into the international media space after his prison case went viral

Although he was released on August 5, Bobrisky revealed he bought cows and fed inmates during his stay in the prison

The United Kingdom newspaper described the crossdresser as a social media personality and also gave him a description that is not common in Nigeria

A United Kingdom newspaper, Inside Time, has reported the news of Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, who was arrested on April 3, 2024, for abuse of the naira.

Bobrisky's prison case gets international coverage. Image credit: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

He regained his freedom on August 5, 2024, and announced that when he was in prison, he engaged in acts of philanthropy and fed other inmates in the Kirikiri prison, Lagos.

Inside Time reported that Bobrisky is a social media personality and a transgender while noting that he donated cows to 2, 500 inmates.

Recall that Bobrisky has been involved in a drama concerning his prison case as he was accused of not serving his jail term in prison. An audio was also released by media personality Martins Otese, aka Verydarkman, to confirm the claim.

See the newspaper report in the slides below:

Reactions to the UK newspaper report

Several netizens have shared their take on Inside Time report. See some of the comments below:

@omg.lolzaa:

"I don’t read the news like 50 time I no still understand anything."

@hawttcocoglam:

"Asylum loading."

@ronkyflowers_decorations:

"Bob don go international, Uk they like people like Bob well well, na to give him/her Asylum/citizenship remains. Bob haters no no dey happy o."

@henny_pretty001:

"Have learnt that not only your relative wish you fall but outsiders too…Ki lo de make una leave this guy abeg."

@mullabizzy:

"Is it going to change the fact that he will face the law soon? Y’all too gullible abt anything that comes from the western countries. Ordinary news."

@555xyz1:

"The same UK that deported him back to Nigeria for FR&ud."

VDM releases call recording of Bobrisky

Legit.ng earlier reported that Verydarkman had released a fresh call recording of Bobrisky while in detention.

Verydarkman said the call recording is not a continuation of the last one he shared but is well-detailed and was made on May 16, 2024.

In the call allegedly made by Bobrisky, the crossdresser said he was placed in an apartment outside the prison thanks to his godfather who intervened.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng