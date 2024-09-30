A new video has shown the moment critic Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman, arrived at the House of Representatives building following an invitation

Verydarkman will testify before the House of Representatives joint committee on financial crimes and reformatory institutions on Monday, September 30

The Reps also invited the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) boss Olanipekun Olukoyode and crossdresser Bobrisky to testify in the N15 million bribery allegation

Self-acclaimed online police, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman, arrived at the House of Representatives on Monday, September 30, to testify in the ongoing N15 million EFCC bribery allegation.

In a letter dated September 27, the Reps' joint committee on financial crimes and reformatory institutions investigating the bribery allegation invited Verydarkman, EFCC chairman Olanipekun Olukoyode, crossdresser Bobrisky and others involved to appear before it to give their testimonies.

Verydarkman arrived with his lawyer and an "herbalist." Photo Credit: Verydarkblackman

Source: Facebook

The house also extended a similar invitation to the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) Haliru Nababa.

Verydarkman had set the internet on fire days ago when he posted a voice note which suggested that Bobrisky paid EFCC officials N15 million to drop his money laundering charges and stayed in a VIP facility instead of the prison.

Verydarkman at House of Reps with "herbalist"

Verydarkman posted a short video informing his over one million followers that he has arrived at the House of Reps building.

In the clip, a barefooted Verydarkman stepped out of a vehicle rocking his native outfit and was flanked by an "herbalist" in a red wrapper.

People hailed him as he entered the building with his entourage and lawyer, Deji Adeyanju.

Watch the video here.

Nigerians react to Verydarkman's arrival

Lady V Empire said:

"VDM is trying to uncover a crime yet Nigerians are fighting him.. We are not different from our leaders.. We really have a long way to go in this country. See how bobrisky is going to go scot free for this."

Joy Ikponmwosa Ikarogie said:

"Chi this man Don first work for investigating department before, see how he put his brain to work by wearing hand cloves so no one can scan his fingerprints."

Henry Chisom said:

"See the kind of car that dropped vdm.

"And you say he no get men.

"Hmmm, I pity who no fear this guy."

Benjamin Olaoluwa said:

"It is well with you. As you take enter with dignity, you go come out with dignity too."

Jiba Jack said:

"We in Diaspora we want to support you. Create an account. Let us support you here. Please 🙏."

Bobrisky sues Verydarkman, demands N1 billion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Bobrisky had sued Verydarkman over the released voice note where he allegedly revealed bribing EFCC officials N15 million.

On September 29, 2024, Bobrisky shared a copy of the letter that was served to Verydarkman on his Instagram page. The document explained how VDM had allegedly carried out defamatory and blackmail attacks on the crossdresser through different means on social media.

Bobrisky demanded N1 billion in damages from Verydarkman, as the crossdresser’s legal team claimed that the online critic had continued to use their client’s name to create influence for his personal gains.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng