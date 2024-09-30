Nigerian social media activist Verydarkman left many on the edges of their seat following his appearance at the House of Reps

In a video from the formal meeting, the internet sensation could be heard refusing to spill more details on his evidence against Bobrisky and EFCC

VDM, however, listed out the demands to be met by the national body before he opens up further

Nigerian social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, has refused to open up to the House of Representatives following his recent appearance at the National Assembly complex.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Verydarkman stormed the legislative premises on the afternoon of Monday, September 30, to testify against prominent crossdresser Bobrisky and EFCC.

In a recent video from the hearing, VDM was spotted addressing the honourable members of the House when he disclosed that he wouldn’t be saying anything but would allow his lawyer to speak on his behalf.

However, he agreed to speak on the condition that Bobrisky and the EFCC be present to hear him talk.

“I will not say anything until Bobrisky and EFCC chairman are present. If I say anything, let me die.”

Watch the video below:

Verydarkman's appearance at NASS stirs reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

parishafrica:

"The Reps are a jobless bunch honestly. Is this a priority? Can’t they allow the police deal with this accordingly? It’s so sad."

mcmakopolo1:

"They summoned 3 people, only one showed up and u are threatening the one that should up to honor ur invitation?? Make it make sense."

egwunonye:

"He showed up,others didn’t…..and you expect him to speak??? Make it make sense!!!!!"

uchesaccessories.ng:

"VDM wear gloves. Make the no carry him finger print..smart boy."

researchman:

"If bobrisky can shun rep invitation, then there is a powerful godfather behind him."

her_majestynessa:

"Una hear additional evidence that is not even available online? Omo Omo Omo."

saucedjtrust:

"THE POINT IS HE IS NOT SCARED OF ANYBODY AND YOU PEOPLE DONT LIKE THAT.."

kefchild:

"And some of you hate this guy??? Wow!!! …. Now the bobrisky is bigger than Nigeria to disregard a federal hearing in the house abi?? ….. omo who do una this thing? The quality of brain we have in this country is worrisome."

rasheed_dauda:

"People generally hate what they fear. They hate the dude because either they are afraid they could be a victim of his pursuit for justice or they hate him because he represents something they fear they can never be bold enough to do. It's that simple."

VDM shows preparedness for the worst

The social media activist has spurred concerns online as he spoke on the worst that could possibly happen to him amid Bobrisky’s EFCC case.

Recall that the internet personality attracted a lawsuit from the family of renowned lawyer Femi Falana (SAN).

Following the recent unfoldings, VDM gave netizens a hint of his thoughts, spurring reactions online.

