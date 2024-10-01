Verydarkman has called out the governor of Borno state over the money donation made to flood victims in the state

He said he wanted the lawmakers to investigate the case because a lot of money were donated to the victims, but the governor has kept mute about it

His speech sparked reactions among fans in the comments section, they shared their opinion about VDM

A video of what Martins Vincent Otse, aka, Verydarkman did to Borno State governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, while he was at the National Assembly has surfaced online.

Legit.ng had reported that the activist had shown sympathy to flood victims in Borno state. He was seen with some of them.

VDM calls out Borno state over donation to flood victim. Photo credit @verydarkblackman/@governor_of_borno_state

Source: Instagram

In the recording, while he was in the National Assembly and was asked to introduce himself. He stated his name and then called out the Borno state governor.

VDM says lawmakers should probe Zulum

While speaking, the activist who likes calling out celebrities said that the lawmakers should probe the governor because he took donations from people, and he has kept mute about it.

Recall that Verydarkman had laid curses on Borno state governor for allegedly rejecting flood victims from IDP camps.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to VDM's words

Reactions have trailed what VDM did to Borno state governor. Here are some of the comments below:

@anehita_mr:

"If you have brain, you will know this isn’t even about Bob or FF."

@obayemify7:

"Hate him or like him, you can't take away the facts that he's bold."

@chrislungugram:

"If you don't like him, you are biased."

@judithpikin:

"Just like to carry everything for head."

@smartochuka:

"Once again, Nigerian youths needs to celebrate this guy everyday."

@empress_official_2:

"Which celebrity don reach this level of audacity? Tell me I am all ears!"

@seankay45:

"How you go even hate this guy sef? Might have his flaws but no one is perfect. The good he’s been doing outweighs his bad side."

@teewestigd_:

"See as all the blue tick celeb keep mute."

@nancy_oprah_:

"Omo,see as man de so confident…People way de slam am,you don even stand in front of your house mirror finish?"

@brendanukagod__:

"You can say anything about him. But you can't take away the fact that he's so courageous."

VDM slams Folashade Tinubu

Legit.ng had reported that the media personality had taken a swipe at Folashade Tinubu, the daughter of President Bola Tinubu.

He said that the current leader had the worst first year in government ever and asked her to warn her father.

VDM also noted that if Shade's father does not listen to the people, they will protest, and he will learn the hard way.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng