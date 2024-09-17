From its first location in the Ilasamaja area of Lagos in 2002, The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement (TLCCRM) has grown into one of the largest churches in the world

The Pastor Lazarus Muoka-led revivalist church began trending like never before some days ago, thanks to the unusual testimonies of its members, which went viral

Like wildfire, the "I am a Chosen" trend has taken over various social media platforms, with people from all walks of life arguing for and against the Lord's Chosen church.

The Lord's Chosen church became a hot topic online after a viral misrepresented video of one of its female members testifying about how she disarmed four assailants of their AK-47 guns in her dream.

Despite the church's media arm coming out to clarify the testimony and release the full video, the trend seemed not to be reducing momentum and was even worsened with more unusual testimonies of its members going viral.

Content creators were not left out and took advantage of the situation to mock the church. Legit.ng seeks to reveal some interesting things about the church.

1. Founder of the Lord's Chosen

According to its official website, the Lord's Chosen was founded by its General Overseer, Pastor Lazarus Muoka. Pastor Muoka claimed the church was a response to a divine call he had received.

Consequently, Pastor Muoka shared his divine calling with some brethren at a gathering on December 23, 2002.

2. Lord's Chosen first location

The Lord's Chosen first location was number 16 Odunaike Street, Ilasamaja area of Lagos.

In an interview with The Sun, Pastor Muoka revealed his church began worshipping in Ijesha in August 2003.

3. Pastor Muoka was a Watchman member

The Sun reported that Pastor Muoka was formerly a member of the Watchman Catholic Charismatic Renewal Movement (WCCRM).

The Imo indigene resigned from his former ministry to focus on the Lord's Chosen.

4. Lord's Chosen is global

In an interview with The Sun, Pastor Muoka revealed that his church is in over 100 nations.

"...The Lord’s Chosen Church has spread to all the states in Nigeria and beyond Africa to Austria, America, Asia, North, and South America and it is still expanding.

"We are in over 100 nations. I travel to all these places in the course of evangelism. We are in four continents of the world. It is God that is solely responsible for whatever growth and expansion that had happened in the ministry," Pastor Muoka told The Sun.

5. Lord's Chosen's vision

The Lord's Chosen is on a mission to win 10 billion souls for God and has a three-fold vision on which Pastor Muoka's calling is anchored: Grassroots revival all over the world, the revival of the apostolic Christian experiences among the body of Christ.

The third vision of the church is to revive heavenly consciousness in the body of Christ.

Lady shares why her family quit "Chosen"

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had narrated a bad experience that made her family stop going to the Lord's Chosen.

In a TikTok video, @thisischioma_x explained that her father, an Igbo man, married her mum, a Yoruba, and made her switch to his Lord's Chosen church.

It happened that her brother lost the use of his legs as a result of a nurse's wrong injection when he fell ill. @thisischioma_x said her parents kept taking her brother to the Lord's Chosen church in a wheelchair, hoping for a miracle. Her parents continued for more than a year until her mum's sister visited.

