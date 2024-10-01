Global site navigation

“VDM as President Come 2027”: Video as Man Campaigns With Large Poster After House of Rep Drama
“VDM as President Come 2027”: Video as Man Campaigns With Large Poster After House of Rep Drama

by  Olumide Alake 2 min read
  • A video of a Nigerian man kickstarting a solo campaign on controversial critic Verydarkman's behalf is trending
  • In the video, the man also shared a large poster which included a picture of VDM as a presidential candidate in 2027
  • This comes hours after Verydarkman stormed the House of Representatives in Abuja, stirring reactions from Nigerians

Controversial critic Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman, 's recent presence at the House of Representatives over his ongoing drama with crossdresser Bobrisky appeared to have inspired a Nigerian man into kickstarting a political campaign on his behalf.

In a video circulating on social media, the man is seen beside a car with a large poster, which includes a picture of VDM and his name.

VDM for president in 2027.
Man spotted in video campaigning for Verydarkman. Credit: @verydarkblackman
The wording on the podcast read,

Video as VDM calls out Gov Zulum at National Assembly over donation to flood victims: “Courageous”

"Vote Martins Vincent Otse aka VeryDarkMan as the next President of Nigeria come 2027."

Watch viral video as man kickstarts political campaign for VDM below:

Legit.ng also recently reported that VDM tendered apology to prominent lawyer Femi Falana.

What people are saying about the video

The video has since triggered mixed reactions on social media, with some netizens stating that VDM wouldn't perform as president, others, however, said he was the right candidate for the job.

emeka_:

"We need someone like him for president sha. E go get iron fist and no go tolerate nonsense. VDM FOR PRESIDENT 2027."

bu_ikem_:

"Bobrisky for first lady 2027."

cart_aham's profile picture

"We are living in the world where anyone can be anything, so don't look down on VDM."

Bobrisky’s lawyer explains why he was absent from the House of Reps meeting, Nigerians kick

ceo_attitude_bbl:

"Aah make una no kill this man 4 us oh."

de_virginboy:

"Make una sha no put this guy for trouble oo."

letty_thelady:

"man of no nonsense."

olamideoficiall:

"And what gives these people the confidence to believe that if VDM eventually becomes Nigeria's president, he won't exceed what T-pain did to Nigeria."

What VDM said Falz and Bobrisky

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the critic reacted after Bobrisky slammed him with a N1 billion lawsuit.

VDM claimed a conspiracy was going on and that it appeared Bobrisky and Falz were working together.

He explained that he felt that way because after the rapper gave him 24 hours to apologise and retract his statement, Bobrisky went from acting depressed to getting bold enough to sue him.

