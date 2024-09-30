Nigerian social media activist Verydarkman caused a stir online after he revealed his plans amid the ongoing legal saga with Bobrisky and Falanas

Verydarkman, who has been scheduled for a meeting with the House of Rep, disclosed that after that, he would be going on a date with Big Brother Naija star Phyna

The critic, in a light-headed announcement online, listed the foof he would most likely have with the reality TV star

Nigerian social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, has revealed his plans to go on a date with BBNaija Season 7 winner Phyna.

This came after Phyna publicly supported Verydarkman during his ongoing legal fight with the Falana family and Bobrisky.

The gesture followed after Phyna's recent disagreement with fellow BBNaija colleague Vee Iye over their conflicting perspectives on the legal case involving Verydarkman.

In a lively Instagram story post, VDM thanked Phyna for her support and suggested arrangements for a date after his meeting with the House of Representatives.

"Yo after the meeting with the house of reps tomorrow I'm going on a date with phyna @unusualphyna we doing groundnut soup and starch," he captioned the post.

See his post below:

The social media activist earlier spurred mixed reactions online as he quizzes rapper Falz and his sister Folakemi Falana.

Verydarkman was captured during a TikTok live section questioning the singer and his sister about the number of court cases they have won.

Legit.ng reported that In the early hours of September 27, 2024, Folakemi took to Instagram to recount Verydarkman's slanderous accusations against her family while insisting on meeting him in court.

In the new video shared by VDM, he referred to a time when Falz allegedly called INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu a "fraudster" and challenged whether Falz provided any evidence to support that claim.

He went on to compare this situation and the criticism directed at President Tinubu, noting that despite the social media callouts, Tinubu's son did not take legal action against anyone.

The critic then reminisced about the moments he spent in prison and spoke about the friends he made, expressing his eagerness to go back and meet them.

VDM rounded up by questioning how many legal battles Falz and his sister have actually won.

VDM shows preparedness for the worst

The social media activist has spurred concerns online as he spoke on the worst that could possibly happen to him amid Bobrisky’s EFCC case.

Recall that the Internet personality attracted a lawsuit from the family of renowned lawyer Femi Falana (SAN).

Following the recent unfoldings, VDM gave netizens a hint of his thoughts, spurring reactions online.

