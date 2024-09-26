Since Verydarkman released an audio implicating Bobrisky of N15 million Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) bribery, the saga has become a hot topic online

Sharing his thoughts on the issue, a Nigerian man has called for the arrest of Verydarkman, describing him as a professional envious human being

The man gave reasons to justify his calls for Verydarkman's arrest and his opinion on the matter has generated reactions

A Nigerian man, Patrick Okoro, has said that self-acclaimed online police Martins Vincent Otse, alias Verydarkman, should be arrested and charged for envy, bridge of privacy, pock-nosing and everything he violated.

Patrick stated this while reacting to the ongoing Verydarkman-Bobrisky saga.

Patrick Okoro slammed Verydarkman and called for his arrest. Photo Credit: Patrick Okoro, Instagram/@verydarkblackman

Source: Facebook

Patrick tackles Verydarkman

While stating that he doesn't encourage lesbianism and gayism, Patrick accused Verydarkman of being envious of someone with more contacts and money to solve problems than him.

He tagged Verydarkman a thief who shouldn't be taken seriously and lamented that Nigerians forget things so easily. Patrick's statement in part read:

"Verydarkblackman should be arrested and charged for envy, bridge of privacy, pock-nosing and everything he violated. That VDM of a guy is a professional envious human being.

"You're envious of someone who has contacts and money to solve their problems than you.

"You want all Nigerians to be treated same way but you were calling out people for not having IV to #Chivido2024 because you got the IV. you're talking today as a saint about bob but your former job was like what bob is doing.

"Nigerians forget so easily, I don't know why. A character like VDM shouldn't be taken serious if Nigerians don't easily forget things. (Former thief is calling someone a thief).

"As a person, I believe people should be allowed to function to an extent and I believe in contacts. I don't encourage Lesbianism and Gay..

"If bob have the contacts to solve his problems from top, let him solve it. What are friends for ?"

Patrick added that Verydarkman wouldn't have survived his own arrest if it had not been for his contacts.

Days ago, Verydarkman had released an audio implicating Bobrisky in a N15 million EFCC bribery mess.

Mixed reactions trailed Patrick's opinion about VeryDarkMan

Styyn Chisom said:

"Nigerians forget easily, personally I’d acknowledge him for his good deeds but the guy no be person wey person wey get sense suppose dey follow."

Franklyn Iyke Ajuwa said:

"So Patrick Okoro for your mind you've said something... Well opinions can never be the same we all think differently... If u like call out Tinubu in ur next post I will be here to read😂😅😂."

Anthony Oge Okafor said:

"Honestly you have spoken very well. My friend and brother, that guy should be calming down."

Cliff Mmereole said:

"Them suppose arrest u because of this ur post but I just remember say u get contacts 😃 😀."

Ebubechukwu E Mbah said:

"Speaking boldly without fear of being Misunderstood."

Godson Tochukwu Nwachukwu said:

"If you’re not my friend I would have called you a mumu man, in fact if I’m not close to you and know you too well for many years I would have started looking you with one from today... Please avoid attacking Verydarkblackman, he has done so many good things that you and I may not even do.

"I advice you to pull down this post immediately because it’s very Obvious that only Abnormal people are the ones criticizing him."

Verydarkman and Bobrisy's post-prison pictures

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that fans had compared Verydarkman and Bobrisky's pictures after they regained freedom from prison.

Legit.ng had reported that Bobrisky had regained his freedom and shared his prison experience with his fans. In a new post making the rounds online, fans compared the pictures and looks of the two after they left prison.

In a fan's post, Bobrisky was named a housemate because he looked chubby after he regained his freedom. On the other hand, Verydarkman was named an inmate because he had emaciated after spending just a few weeks in detention.

Source: Legit.ng