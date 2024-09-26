Nigerian writer and social media personality Solomon Buchi has given his two cents on the ongoing drama involving Bobrisky, Falz and VDM

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Falz slammed VDM with a lawsuit, giving him a 24-hour ultimatum to retract his statement

Weighing into the matter, Solomon went on Twitter to share his thoughts about VeryDarkMan, spurring reactions online

Nigerians have reacted massively to a recent post by Nigerian media personality Solomon Buchi's take on the drama concerning audacious activist Vincent Otse Martins, Folarin Falana and Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky.

It all began when VDM released a call recording where Bobrisky implicated himself, admitting to bribing EFCC with N15m to strike out his money laundering case. Further in the call recording, Bobrisky mentioned that he reached out to Falz and his father for a pardon and was asked to pay N10m to clear his name and avert his stay in prison.

The ripple effect of VDM's viral video resulted in Falz, a Nigerian multi-talent, slamming the activist with a lawsuit, asking him to retract his statement or he would pay for the damages to his character.

Weighing in on this drama, Solomon Buchi berated VDM for lacking the wealth of experience and education to help him thrive in activism.

Solomon Buchi wrote:

"Now Falz has served VDM papers and claims to have evidence that bobrisky first reached out to them. VDM does good, but he needs education and enlightenment. There are troubles that illiteracy can land you in. Confidence isn’t all he needs. He needs education!!!!"

See Solomon Buchi's post here:

Reactions to Buchi's post

Read some comments below:

@PetersTersoo:

"Even if Falz had initiated the conversation, he and his father are lawyers and could approach a client, where they deem fit."

@olumideosasona7:

"He probably needs a lawyer to guide him so as to tow the line of legality when discharging his self imposed responsibilities of "standing up for the poor" as he often claims."

@michealdavid754:

"Baba make u rest vdm is more important to Nigeria than u."

@spoiltkid:

"You are rated below illiteracy and VDM already proved you are uselessly worthless than his past and future achievements."

@eatable_chidi:

"What VDM has achieved, you cannot attain in 100yrs."

@iamhistory_:

"Rubbish talks!!"

"Bobrisky paid N15m" - VDM

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, audacious social media activist VeryDarkMan, whose real name is Vincent Martins Otse, dropped another bomb about crossdresser Bobrisky.

After calling him out over a N4 million debt, he alleged in a new video that Bobrisky had paid N15 million to the EFCC to strike out his money laundering case.

VDM also released call recordings in which Bobrisky detailed how he got the money and the people who helped resolve the case and clear his name.

