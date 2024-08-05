Fans of recently released social media influencer Bobrisky and social media activist Verydarkman have made a comparison between the two of them

The pictures of the two controversial personalities were put side by side and different names were given to the two of them

The post stirred reactions from fans who shared their hot takes about the two pictures in the comments section

Fans of two controversial personalities, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky, and Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman are still excited about the recent release of the Bobrisky.

Legit.ng had reported that Bobrisky had regained his freedom and shared his prison experience with his fans.

Fans compare Bobrisky and Verydarkman's prison experience Photo credit@verydarkblackman@bobrisky222

In a new post making the rounds online, they compared the pictures and looks of the two after they left prison.

Fans name Bobrisky and Verydarkman's pictures

In the post, Bobrisky was named a housemate because he looked chubby after he regained his freedom.

While on the other hand, Verydarkman was named an inmate because he had emaciated after spending just a few weeks in detention.

Recall that the social media activist was arrested after a petition was written against him.

He spent four weeks at the correctional center.

Reactions have trailed the post

Reactions have trailed the post made about Verydarkman and Bobrisky. Here are some of the comments below:

@black_bhoy_:

"You didn't lie."

@IamDannyben:

"Housemate no be inmate na."

@MachalaDoctor:

"Church members and pastor. You dey find trouble."

@_Martins_0001:

"Monday morning violence."

@ukange_davidx:

"Difference dey oh."

@Winifunds:

"They’re levels to these."

@olayinka_fr:

"You sure?"

@sheymanishere:

"He was not in prision."

Verydarkman makes skit to taunt Bobrsiky

Legit.ng had reported that the controversial social commentator had once again reacted to Bobrisky’s arrest by the EFCC.

The online critic made a skit to laugh at the crossdresser's predicament by dressing up and acting like him. In the viral video, the critic was also seen acting like a policeman giving orders.

VeryDarkMan wore a tank top and stuffed his chest with some items. The video was met with a series of reactions from netizens, with some of them either laughing or calling it boring.

