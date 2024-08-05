Bobrisky is back from prison, and he has shared his experience during his stay in the last few months

In a video making the rounds, he was seen saying that the experience was awesome and not okay at the same time

He also warned fans not to spray money, and he lectured them on the consequences of disobeying the law

Embattled socialite, Idris Okunneye, better known as Bobrisky, is back from prison and has shared his experience with his fans on social media.

Legit.ng had reported that Bobrisky regained his freedom on Monday, August 5, 2024 after spending a few weeks in detention.

In a video making the rounds, he was asked to share his experience about prison life. According to him, it was awesome and okay, at the same time, it was not okay.

Bobrisky lectures fans

In the recording, the controversial cross dresser said that people should not spray money so that they will not become a landlord in prison.

The cross dresser explained that he was going to be focusing on his good energy and the people who were there for him while he was in prison.

He stated that a lot of things had happened in his absence and he was happy to be back.

Recall that he was sentenced to six months in jail for abuse of Naira.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to Bobrisky's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video. Here are some of the comments below:

@__.sai._ssai.

"This guy went no where, he was in his home all through chilling!."

@ehi_kulture:

"His hand says it all, even with a markup on her face."

@_iamomotola00:

"His hands Awnn."

@esoroade:

"Your Latest Nigerian Ambassador loading....Naija, my country."

@chi_babeeee69:

"Why is her face swollen?"

@jumai_hair:

"Mummy of Lagos is backk."

@mariam_pamilerinayo:

"The way Aunty Eniola dey look Bobrisky I no just understand."

@bellababy12347:

"Chai see bob’s hand …he don cut grass tire. I feel for you bro."

@zeezay10:

"Is everything okay with eniola? and the other mumu sitting there."

@oluwaseunmk:

"Bob see ur hand."

Bobrisky seen with luggages in court

Legit.ng had reported that Bobrisky had gone viral after he was seen with his designer boxes as he heads to the correctional center.

The crossdresser had been sentenced to prison a few weeks after pleading guilty to charges of money abuse and mutilation.

In the picture, he was wearing a black abaya, and he dragged his brown box with him to enter the bus that would take him to his new home for the next few months.

