A Nigerian man has shared the things he regrets in life after making a series of mistakes that brought him down.

The man said he used to work in Lagos state where he was making a lot of money and was wise enough to save some.

The man says he used to earn N30,000 every day. Photo credit: TikTok/@yomilistens and Getty Images/Joseph Egabor.

In a video posted on TikTok by @yomilistens, the man was making N30,000 every day when he was working.

According to the man who identified himself as Gbajobi Oluwaseyi, he was saving N20,000 out of his income.

He said at some point, he raised N460,000, which he used to buy two cars for commercial business.

Gbajobi said he gave the cars to his friends to manage for him, but they misused them. He got angry and sold the two cars.

The man says he misused the opportunities he had in life. Photo credit: TikTok/@yomilistens.

He said he got drunk while on duty and was later dismissed from his job.

His words:

"The biggest mistake I made in life is that when I was working with LASTMA, I made money, but I misused that opportunity. That is what brought me to this current stage I'm now. On a day, I make nothing less than N30,000. I saved N20,000 every day. That is N460,000 a month. I invested in transportation. I bought two buses and a car, Golf 3 then. So, I gave it to two of my friends to manage on my behalf. But they squandered that opportunity. So out of annoyance, I have to sell the two vehicles."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man shares mistakes he made in life

@Ola said:

"30k daily working as a Lastma? How much will the boss make per day?"

@CAKES IN GWAGWALADA Abuja said:

"He took responsibility. Make God give him a second chance."

@Xpensive said:

"Your story can never make us to pity you because of the LASTMA. Tell us what was giving you the 30 30k daily as a lastma?"

@Mhizta Jay said:

"How did he misuse the money?? Wrong question bro you should have asked how does he earn 30k daily working for lastma."

@Sir Alex imagery said:

"You can never ever use illegal money to do any good thing in this life."

@Gbenga Adesanya said:

"Imagine the pain he caused the people he collected the money from? How was a LASTMA officer making NGN30K everyday?"

Another man shares mistakes he made in life

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man said there was a mistake he made in life, which he wishes he could go back in time and have it corrected.

The man said he made a mistake by marrying late in life, noting that it affected him so much that he regrets it.

According to him, he got married at the age of 40, and he and his wife have been unable to bear children.

