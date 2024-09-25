Bobrisky has gone spiritual amid his allegations against him and the EFCC by VDM

The crossdresser shared three different bible verses which were centred around protection against evil ones

The crossdresser's post, which appeared to be a shade at VDM, has since spurred comments online

Controversial crossdresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, recently shared some powerful bible verses amid allegations level against him and some officers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC.)

Recall that the EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyede, ordered immediate investigation of an allegation by Bobrisky in a viral video that some officers of the agency demanded N15 million bribe to drop money laundering charges against him.

Bobrisky shares three different bible verses. Credit: bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

While Bobrisky has come out to debunk the audio of him making such allegations, stressing that they were fake, the crossdresser has now gone spiritual.

The bible verses shared on Bobrisky's Instagram story were centred around God's protection and help against the evil one.

The bible verses read,

"2 Thessalonians 3:3 - But the Lord is faithful. He will establish you and guard you against the evil one. Psalms 46:1 - God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble. Deuteronomy 31:6 - Be strong and courageous."

See a screenshot of Bobrisky's post below:

Netizens react to Bobrisky's post

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the post read them below:

emobowansa:

"Bobrisky makes a U turn asap . From Muslim to Christianity . Isn’t God wonderful."

macofficialgram:

"Congratulations Born Again Virgin , God have nothing to do with our Natural choices you chose to be who you are ,leave My God out of this , God have been through a lot already in the hands of black people."

el_zamani_chebem:

"Even Satan dey quote bible … smh."

__andracruz:

"Idris water don dey pass garri small small,he don turn Isaac by force."

master__peace001:

"As bob no won pay debt him yach don open I don’t why people don’t like to back debt."

Bobrisky pays his debt

In other news, VDM, in an update, revealed that crossdresser Bobrisky had cleared his debt.

VDM, who shared a screenshot of the payment receipt, said that the crossdresser had paid back the loan he had borrowed.

He also shared an alleged screenshot between Bobrisky and his creditor, in which the crossdresser was seen begging the latter to send his account number.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng