Nigerian media personality Oyemykke has weighed in on the ongoing brouhaha concerning EFCC and crossdresser Bobrisky

Recall that netizens were filled with rage after activist VDM released call recordings, alleging that Bobrisky paid EFCC N15M to strike out his money laundering case

Speaking on the issue, Oyemykke posed a question to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC asking why BOB did not go to jail like others in his shoes would have

Social media has been abuzz with news about Bobrisky's alleged dealings with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Recall that in a new video that surfaced online, VDM alleged that Bobrsiky did not serve his supposed six-month prison term and shared a call recording where the crossdresser detailed all that transpired.

Oyekmykke verates EFCC for allegedly siding with BOB. Credit: @oyenykke, @verydarkblackman, @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Speaking over the issue, Abisoye Olukoya Michael, better known as Oyemykke, berated Nigerians for analyzing the situation from an emotional rather than logical and critical perspective.

He stated that despite the evidence of Bobrisky implicating himself via the call recordings aired by audacious activist VDM, many still kicked against his act of exposing BOB's private affairs.

Oyemykke added that Bobrisky's case and people's reaction to it prove why Nigerians will 'not move forward'.

Watch clip here:

Fans react to Oyemykke's rant

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

@ayomi027:

"You liking ratel now? Okay I remembered you said you liked his activism.. enjoy."

@sir_waco_auto07:

"Here is the reason I like dis man he doesn’t take sides on any sh*t omo brotherhood is very proud of you."

@horlashh:

"But you also attacked VDM then , you said Tunde was using him."

@boy.from.lagos:

"Appreciate that you are not letting the issue you had with VDM not allow you say the truth. Big up yourself."

@adet0r0:

"I’m sorry but going to jail for spraying money sounds ridiculous to me. This particular case is fair however the fact that they lied and took money is corrupt and disgusting."

@empress_moyemi:

"Whoever believed the werey went to jail should have their brain checked."

Oyemykke Reacts as Diddy arrest

According to previous reports by Legit.ng, Oyemykke shared his thoughts about his reports about American hip-hop legend Diddy getting arrested.

In a viral post, Oyemykke slammed Diddy while sharing his thoughts about the numerous allegations against the hip-hop Icon.

Oyemykke also noted in his post that he believes Diddy is behind 2pac's assassination and that the truth will finally be revealed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng