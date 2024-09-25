Diddy Reportedly Refusing to Eat in Notorious New York Prison Out of Fear of Being Poisoned
- US rapper Diddy has been reported to be refusing to eat the food given to him at New York Prison
- Reports claimed the embattled rapper refused to eat due to paranoia
- The recent claims have spurred reactions from many, including Nigerians, as they continue to share their opinions on Diddy's arrest
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
Embattled US rapper and businessman Sean "Diddy" Combs has been reported to be refusing to eat in jail out of fear that he would be poisoned.
Recall that details about the rapper's living conditions, including the food he could eat in the notorious New York prison, were made public.
According to NewsNation, a former prisoner in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center said Diddy might be refusing to eat due to paranoia.
Larry Levine said:
"Imagine if someone paid someone off on the inside to poison his food, give him a heart attack and he dies.
"If somebody got to one of the correctional officers, and this could happen. They don't make a lot of money and there's people out there that he's got stuff on that do have a lot of money."
Diddy is being charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.
People react as Diddy refuses to eat prison food
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:
votefloridaman:
"He’s scared of getting the Epstein treatment. Should tell you enough about who he has dirt on."
KayyMedia_:
"Bro scared hes gonna get a tast of his own medicine."
Angelica_Reed1:
"He scared people gonna do an epstein with him."
ChaoticGood42_:
"Sounds like a guilty conscience to me."
Joshtified:
"diddy is scared someone is gonna treat him like he treated others."
danzu72:
"That man is probably going through withdrawals, that is why he isn't eating."
Updateboyx:
"Lol normal level. He will start eating as from next week."
50 Cent taunts Diddy
Rapper 50 Cent shared why he avoided attending P Diddy's parties, citing discomfort with certain activities.
The ace rapper suggested that men engage in questionable behaviour at these events.
This marked another chapter in their ongoing feud, with 50 Cent previously accusing Diddy of similar conduct.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 6 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainer Editor 2023. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng