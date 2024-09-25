US rapper Diddy has been reported to be refusing to eat the food given to him at New York Prison

Reports claimed the embattled rapper refused to eat due to paranoia

The recent claims have spurred reactions from many, including Nigerians, as they continue to share their opinions on Diddy's arrest

Embattled US rapper and businessman Sean "Diddy" Combs has been reported to be refusing to eat in jail out of fear that he would be poisoned.

Recall that details about the rapper's living conditions, including the food he could eat in the notorious New York prison, were made public.

According to NewsNation, a former prisoner in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center said Diddy might be refusing to eat due to paranoia.

Larry Levine said:

"Imagine if someone paid someone off on the inside to poison his food, give him a heart attack and he dies.

"If somebody got to one of the correctional officers, and this could happen. They don't make a lot of money and there's people out there that he's got stuff on that do have a lot of money."

Diddy is being charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.

People react as Diddy refuses to eat prison food

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

votefloridaman:

"He’s scared of getting the Epstein treatment. Should tell you enough about who he has dirt on."

KayyMedia_:

"Bro scared hes gonna get a tast of his own medicine."

Angelica_Reed1:

"He scared people gonna do an epstein with him."

ChaoticGood42_:

"Sounds like a guilty conscience to me."

Joshtified:

"diddy is scared someone is gonna treat him like he treated others."

danzu72:

"That man is probably going through withdrawals, that is why he isn't eating."

Updateboyx:

"Lol normal level. He will start eating as from next week."

