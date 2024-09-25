Nigeria crossdresser Bobrisky has spoken up following the allegations made against him by popular activist Verydarkman

Legot.ng reported that Verydarkman leaked an audio recording of the socialite claiming that he bribed EFCC with N15m

Addressing the viral video VDM made about his prison stay, Bob pointed out her the leaked audio came about, spurring reactions online

Nigeria crossdresser Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, has broken his silence on bribery claims made against him by a social media influencer, Martins Otse, better known as Verydarkman.

In a viral recording leaked by VDM, Bobrisky claimed that certain unknown Economic and Financial Crimes Commission officers took N15 million from him in exchange for dropping money laundering accusations against him.

The EFCC's Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, responded to the viral recording in a statement on Tuesday, saying the Commission's Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, had ordered an immediate investigation into the incident.

However, in an Instagram post on Wednesday morning, Bobirsky denied bribing any EFCC officer to drop money laundering charges against him and stated that he had served his jail sentence.

The controversial social media sensation also branded the viral audio tape as a forgery, emphasising that the claim that he was never imprisoned was false and should be disregarded.

Bob wrote: "My attention has been drawn to a fake voice recording circulating on the internet that I paid EFCC 15 million naira, and that I was never in prison… I didn't pay any EFCC money, which is a very big lie. I served my term in full, and I came out. Discard any false information."

Bobrisky spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below

slyboss_001:

"You go explain tire."

hor.lar:

"This matter fit put VDM for where he no like o 😂 cos na big people dey involve."

ayo_d_realtor:

"VDM goofed on this, you can speculate but never make accusations that cannot be substantiated."

wizardofdwest:

"Make my mouth no set me up in the midst of my enemies."

ezebishop35:

"Ur attention was drawn,but ur attention were not to be found wen dey ask u to pay ur Dept."

no.1_arabmoney:

"Werey Dey do damage control..😂😂 na now VDM go drop part 2."

esedavid93:

"Why do people like to be dragged on social media? Now you came out to say all things, making VDM to send more prove that will affect you more….. it always best not to respond…. The fear of @verydarkblackman is the beginning of wisdom."

antidote030_:

"Bob never sleep since yesterday Ratel gang let laugh together."

adegbeju_putin_ika231_:

"A fake voice recording? Why you go rush pay the debt wey u owe."

kennedyexcel:

"At this point efcc fit use this case and shame rearrest Bobrisky again and send him to kirikiri prison for inside male cell."

bossssladii:

"He only goes for people he can bully, why didn’t he critique Asari Dokubo on the water he was distributing."

anyi__frank:

"He wrote EFFC instead of EFCC 😂😂😂 his body is really shaking."

candy20.cn:

"If this Lad gt sense at all will jst go inside n close his door. Whoever advising him to come out n be typing bullsshit hates him. He should jst quite this min.. Rubbish."

Man zooms in on Bobrisky’s new photo

Meanwhile, Bobrisky's return to social life trended across Nigerian social media platforms.

The controversial crossdresser, who was released after spending some months behind the bar, was spotted partying with friends.

However, a netizen ignited reactions after he zoomed in on one of Bobrisky's new pictures, revealing details behind his make-up.

