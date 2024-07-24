Nigerian Lady Who Relocated to Canada Takes Night Shift from 8:30 pm to 7:00 am Daily
- A Nigerian lady who relocated to Canada showed what a night shift looked like for her in a video that went viral on TikTok
- In the clip, being that it was a night shift, she came to work at 10:30 pm and began to work immediately after setting the clock
- She cleaned the office and then washed the clothes, and proceeded to other important routines before closing the next morning
A Nigerian lady who relocated to Canada has shared a glimpse into her night shift experience in a viral TikTok video.
In the clip, she starts her shift at 10:30 pm, diving straight into work after setting the clock.
Her tasks include cleaning the office and doing laundry, among other important routines, before wrapping up the next morning. The video was posted by @xxshavxx.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Horlarmiidey said:
“What is w/p attendant, can you also rest a little when you don’t have any thing doing, that’s if you have finish doing your work.”
Shav wrote:
“W/P is work permit and yes not every night is the same because some nights I get more house calls than other and have less restocking to do etc.”
Kelechi Anuforo commented:
“God bless your hustle.”
Dr. Dickson also commented:
“Keep the spirit alive... God is with you always... I like ur huzzling spirit & God will always show you mercy.... Much love from me Dr. Dickson.”
Esther Akinwande:
“God bless your job.”
Ashabi-Adee:
“Lord is ur strength sis.”
M&F:
“God bless your hustle.”
Williamsokeke:
“Is it a part time job.”
Richard Ohene Appiah:
“Good bless your hustle.”
CY_Emporium19:
“Eeiiii Awurade, life in the diaspora isn’t a joke.”
Iconic-Fx:
“The Lord is your strength.”
In a recent development, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian student had shared her daily life on TikTok, giving a glimpse of the challenges and rewards of studying and working in a foreign country.
Lady with two jobs abroad shares her experience
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a 22-year-old, who juggled two employment roles, divulged her work routine in a video that swiftly garnered widespread attention on TikTok.
The clip revealed her night shift duties as a caregiver.
Additionally, it portrayed her secondary role as a home health aide, where she was engaged in thorough cleaning tasks.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Editor) Basit Jamiu is an award-winning journalist and a human interest editor with more than 5 years of experience in the media (Ikeja Bird, Prime Progress, The Movee). He started his journalism career after graduating from Ekiti State University in 2018. He is a 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. He also has professional certificates in Information Management, Technical Writing, Digital Marketing from Google. He can be reached via basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.