A Nigerian lady has demonstrated great academic abilities as she has graduated from the university with a first-class

The brilliant lady said she was just 19 years old and that she bagged a university degree in accounting

The lady, Tolulope Ekundayo said she studied at Adeleke University where she started studying at the tender age of 15

A Nigerian lady is overjoyed that she was able to graduate from the university with a first-class degree.

The lady came on social media to share her joy after she was done with her graduation ceremony.

The lady said she entered school at the age of 15.

Tolulope Ekundayo said she was able to graduate from the university with first class at the tender age of 19.

She said she studied accounting and she also displayed the numerous awards she was given for her academic excellence.

Lady graduates from Adeleke University at the age of 19

A count of the award plaques shows that they are 14 in number. A lot of Nigerians have praised Tolu.

Tolu told her followers that she graduated from Adeleke University and that she entered the school at the age of 19.

She said:

"But yes I got into Adeleke University at the age of 15. Please help me tag Davido. He should give me gift for graduating with first class from his daddy’s school."

See the post below:

Reactions as lady bags first class degree

@sahmeeyworld said:

"Omo see as awards be like Messi trophy cabinet."

@Irunnia_ said:

"Nigeria just implemented a law that stops underaged people from entering universities at 18. Look at the success this young man has achieved at just 19. Such a law will stop people like him from next year."

@DamilareOdulesi said:

"There are things you should do early in life, academics is one of them. Early graduation from the university is a plus and it could affect the trajectory of someone's destiny. Congratulations."

@PatoEner said:

"Congratulations. Unfortunately, Nigeria is saying individuals below 18 years should no longer be admitted into higher institutions, so we may never witness such a feat again."

