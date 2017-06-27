David Ibiyeomie’s biography: age, family, net worth, houses and cars

David Ibiyeomie is a famous pastor, televangelist, and author. He is the founder and overseer of Salvation Ministries in Nigeria. He spreads the Gospel of Jesus Christ alongside his spouse. Today, he is among the most famous televangelists in Nigeria.

The televangelist is pictured in a beige suit on the pulpit and laughing with his spouse. Photo: @david_ibiyeomie (modified by author)

Source: UGC

David Ibiyeomie founded and started preaching in Salvation Ministries in 1997. His congregation has grown over the years.

Profile summary

Full name David Ibiyeomie Gender Male Date of birth 21st October 1962 Age 60 years (as of September 2023) Place of birth Bonny Island, Rivers State, Nigeria Current residence Rivers State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black (Ijaw) Zodiac sign Libra Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Marital status Married Spouse Peace Ibiyeomie Children 1 Father Chief Apollos Iganibo Alma mater Banham Primary School, Government Comprehensive Secondary School Borikiri, University of Science and Technology, and Word of Faith Bible Institute Profession Pastor, author, and televangelist David Ibiyeomie's Instagram @david_ibiyeomie Facebook @David Ibiyeomie

Who is David Ibiyeomie?

David Ibiyeomie is a famous pastor, author, and televangelist. He is best known as the founder of Salvation Ministries, a mega-church with an over-flowing crowd.

How old is David Ibiyeomie?

David Ibiyeomie's age is 60 years as of September 2023. He was born on 21st October 1962, and his Zodiac sign is Libra.

Where is David Ibiyeomie from?

The pastor was born in Bonny Island, Rivers State, Nigeria. He resides in his home state to date. His nationality is Nigerian, and his ethnicity is Black. He comes from the Ijaw community, and his father's name is Chief Apollos Iganibo.

Educational background

Pastor David Ibiyeomie started his education at Banham Primary School. He proceeded to the Government Comprehensive Secondary School Borikiri.

He joined the University of Science and Technology in Port Harcourt in 1980 for higher studies. He pursued a Bachelor of Science degree in Microbiology. In 1995, he went to the Word of Faith Bible Institute, where he studied theology under the leadership of Bishop David Oyedepo.

On 15th May 2004, he received an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Divinity from the Bradley University of America.

Career

Not much is known about the pastor's career before going to Bible school. In 1995, he gave his life to Jesus Christ and got born again. He had a vision to establish and run a Church-based ministry.

He started a house fellowship with his family in Victoria Island, Lagos, before moving to Port Harcourt, Rivers State. He founded Salvation Ministries (Glorious Chapel) on 13th April 1997.

During his first service, he preached to a congregation of 34 people only. His congregation grew from there.

In July 1997, he moved his church to a bigger plot of land. Today, the church has a congregation of thousands of people who attend services in person. His audience is in the tune of millions because he reaches people through televangelism.

Salvation Ministries has multiple satellite churches, each running multiple services. The pastor's television ministry is known as Hour of Salvation.

The programme runs on over 40 television stations, both locally and internationally. Pastor David also hosts an internet radio show. People across the world can listen to David Ibiyeomie's messages on multiple online platforms, including social media.

In addition to the above, he is also an author. Below is a list of some of the books he has authored.

Enjoying Marital Bliss

The Totality of Man

How to Come Out of Debt by David Ibiyeomie

by David Ibiyeomie The Power of Commitment

Keys to the Top

How to Hear from God by David Ibiyeomie (ebook)

by David Ibiyeomie (ebook) Living Without Financial Pressure

Wonders of His Word

How Faith Works by David Ibiyeomie

by David Ibiyeomie Supernatural Abundance

Holy Spirit My Helper

The Price for Power

The Real You

Power in the Name of Jesus

Success Pillars

Is David Ibiyeomie married?

Yes, the pastor is married to Peace Ibiyeomie. The couple got married on 20th March 1996.

Peace is also a pastor of Salvation Ministries. She is passionate about alleviating poverty in society, especially among widows, orphans, and motherless children. Besides being a pastor, she is an author.

Who are David Ibiyeomie's children? The pastor is a father of one son. His name is David Ibiyeomie Jnr. Jnr was born on 20th November 2004.

Controversies

The pastor is not new to controversies. In January 2017, he angered many people after making hateful remarks against the Ogoni people. The community demanded an apology from him.

In March 2017, journalist Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo wrote a blog post alleging the pastor had an affair with actress Iyabo Ojo.

The journalist was arrested for defamation and denied bail. She was released after spending 90 days in a Port Harcourt prison. The pastor denied being romantically involved with the actress.

On 20th June 2023, the pastor raised eyebrows after stating he hated white garments in the church because they messed around with people's destinies. He said that the clergy and officials in white garment churches use demonic psalms and other rituals to change children’s destinies.

On 26th June 2023, he shocked people when he said he could not give a 10% tithe to God. Instead, he gives a lot more, and that is why he never lacks. He termed the refusal to pay tithe as a form of greed among believers. He said that if he gave 10%, God would flog him.

A couple of days later, he revealed that he gave God $1 million as a church offering before he owned a house. He went on to state that his unreserved gift to God paved the way for blessings, making him one of the richest pastors today.

Trivia

He is the founder of Chockhmah International Academy and Pace Setters University, which is under construction.

He gives back to the community through welfare schemes and education scholarship programmes.

Pastor David Ibiyeomie is the founder and general overseer of Salvation Ministries. He is one of Nigeria's richest evangelists, with a large local and international audience.

Legit.ng recently published Faithia Williams Balogun's biography. Faithia is a famous Nigerian actress. She has primarily featured in Yoruba movies.

Besides acting, she is a producer and director. She is the CEO of House of Faiteer, a company specialising in beauty, cosmetics, and personal care products.

Source: Legit.ng