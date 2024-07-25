A Nigerian student has shared a video of a man whom he dubbed the most handsome lecturer in his department

The trending clip on TikTok showed the lecturer teaching in class unaware that he was being recorded by his student

Many netizens who watched the video confirmed the boy's comment about his lecturer and praised his appearance

A Nigerian student's video showcasing his lecturer's dashing good looks has taken the internet by storm.

The clip, which was shared on TikTok, captured the unsuspecting lecturer teaching in class, oblivious to being recorded.

UNIZIK student shows off handsome lecturer Photo credit: @king_stevenn/TikTok.

Man calls lecturer most handsome

The student of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), with the handle @king_stevenn on TikTok, captioned the video with a remark about his lecturer's appearance, declaring him the most handsome in the department.

His remark about his lecturer's looks was echoed by many netizens who viewed the video, with many praising the lecturer's features and 'steeze'.

"The most handsome lecturer in my department. My head of department," the student said.

Reactions as student shows off handsome lecturer

The TikTok video quickly went viral, with many viewers expressing their agreement with the student's assessment.

@Stephie said:

"The moment I saw the ceiling, I just knew it was Unizik."

@Nenye patrick stated:

"My lecturers be like ice age."

@Oruh Samuel Arts reacted:

"He dey teach like professor in money heist, Steeze."

@Miz_Ofure said:

"This man will definitely be cute when he was young."

@berry2163 said:

"If na so lecturers de fine if dem toast u person no go de vex na."

@IMMACULATE said:

"Abeg which school is this make I change uni."

@sweechious_valerie wrote:

"This man still fine till now. I miss him."

@Boddo.xx said:

"If na so lecturers dey fine, I no go ever miss class."

@Maxwell said:

"All our lecturers nor dey fine o but then dey like date student where fine only God know waiting my madam de face."

@Ib added:

"Omo if this lecturer toast me I go date am. Na these type of lecturers people dey date no be the ones wey be like Mbekes."

@WENDY said:

"I never still see reason why I no go marry fine man. At least make I happy as i dey come back home."

Watch the video below:

Pretty lady crushes on lecturer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful lady who could not resist the handsome looks of her lecturer shared a video of him talking in her class.

The lady told people that the man is the reason why she does not like missing her classes because she wants to keep seeing his face.

Source: Legit.ng