A Nigerian man has hailed the outstanding Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) performance of a Deeper Life church boy residing in Taraba state

Sharing the boy's story, he said the lad's family was displaced from southern Borno at the peak of the Boko Haram crisis

The man noted that the boy was devoted to his studies despite the challenges and this made him like him

A Nigerian man, Nehemiah John, has celebrated a Deeper Life church boy, Philip Nehemiah Malgwi, for his outstanding score in the 2024 UTME.

In a Facebook post, Nehemiah shared Philip's photo as he narrated the lad's touching story.

Philip Nehemiah Malgwi scored 318 in the UTME. Photo Credit: Nehemiah John, jamb.gov.ng

Source: Facebook

Philip was displaced from Borno

Nehemiah revealed he met Philip about six years ago while pastoring a Deeper Life church where the boy worshipped with his family.

He recalled how Philip's family was displaced from southern Borno state at the peak of the Boko Haram crisis.

He noticed the boy's devotedness and brilliance, which made him like the lad. He offered Philip a scholarship from JSS1 to SS3.

Philip rewarded Nehemiah's faith in him by scoring 318 in the UTME. Facebook user Godwin Philip showing the boy's result breakdown.

He scored 66 in English, 95 in physics, 78 in biology and 79 in chemistry.

Nehemiah said Philip is his 2024 JAMB hero for performing well in the exam despite the mass failure.

Philip Nehemiah Malgwi celebrated on social media

Chris Anderson Felix said:

"Congratulations to him, God bless you for the effort you have made more grace to do more."

Jummy Yohanna said:

"Good job! Congratulations, and may God reward you for all and help you to do more."

Kings Nwendze said:

"It's a blessing to come across such and amazing fellow. I can still remember his dedication and resilience to achieving academic excellence. I'm proud of him!!! More grace Nehemiah."

Diligence Aondohemba said:

"Thank you for being a Destiny helper indeed.

"God bless your labour of Love Sir."

Shian Denen said:

"Congratulations to the lad, and kudos to your effort. May God bless you abundantly."

Bala N. Fwadu said:

"This is great. Congratulation Philip. Mentor and supporter John keep doing the good work. The Lord Almighty be with you all."

Dennis Agyo said:

"Congratulations to him.

"God bless you sir Nehemiah John the little time I had the opportunity to work with you you've been a good man may God continue to increase all your adventures and increase Jetters Montessori schools and Jetters College Jalingo."

