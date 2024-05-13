A JAMB candidate did well in the 2024 UTME, and he is being celebrated on social media by many netizens

The boy scored 314 in the just-concluded exams, a performance that has been hailed by Facebook users who saw the result

Some people are calling for the boy to be given a scholarship to study at the university due to his performance

A boy has been hailed on Facebook after it emerged that he scored high in the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

His performance in the Joint Admissions and Matriculation (JAMB) examination threw many who know him into celebration.

Johnson had written the JAMB exam two times in the past. Photo credit: Facebook/Ebira4Real and JAMB.

In a Facebook post shared by Ebira4Real, it was revealed that the boy was from Okengwe in Kogi state.

Johnson Nathaniel Oguruma was able to score 314 in his JAMB exams and this has excited those who saw the post.

This is not the first time Johnson is sitting for the UTME, as he has tried twice and scored 232 and 276, respectively.

Part of the story reads:

"According to this brilliant student, 2024 UTME is his third attempt, after scoring 232 and 276 in his first two attempts of his dream to study Medicine and Surgery. He's currently a BUK aspirant. Congratulations to this brilliant Champ! The entire Anebira are proud of you."

Facebook reactions to Johnson's UTME performance

"Congratulations. More knowledge, more success and many more wisdom."

Maymunah Abdul said:

"A huge congratulations, best of luck with your studies."

Moses Onuchi commented:

"Congratulations, I am very proud of you. Ebiras are highly intelligent."

Abubakar Sadiq Okene said:

"Congratulations bro. Such brilliant boy might have learned a lot from the first and second sittings in order to correct himself for this third sitting."

