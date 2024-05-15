Global site navigation

JAMB Candidate Who Hawked Pure Water Before UTME Gets N7.5m to Study at University of Nigeria Nsuka
by  Israel Usulor
  • A boy who was a hawker before he was convinced to sit for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) has landed a scholarship
  • The boy who is currently rewriting his WAEC to make the required number of credits sat for the JAMB examination and scored 309
  • He has been awarded a scholarship worth N7.5 million to study medicine and surgery at the University of Nigeria Nsuka

A pure water hawker who sat for the 2024 JAMB examination and did well has been awarded a scholarship.

The boy was convinced to join UTME preparation classes, and when his result was released, he scored 309 marks.

Pure water hawker gets scholarship after writing JAMB.
The hawker scored 309 marks in UTME. Photo credit: X/Alex Onyia and Tech Cabal.
Source: UGC

In a heartwarming update shared by Alex Onyia, the boy, Ugwu Chibuzo Augustus, has received help to proceed to the university.

Alex said Ugwu would study medicine and surgery at the University of Nigeria, Nsuka.

He also said he is currently retaking his West African School Certificate Examination (WASCE).

His words:

"This is Ugwu chibuzo Augustus. He was a pure water seller before we convinced him to join my village JAMB prep program and he scores 309 in JAMB. We have awarded him a full scholarship to study medicine and surgery in UNN for his duration of study. The total value of the scholarship for the 6 years program duration is approximately N7.5 million. It includes school fees, accommodation, textbooks, feeding and monthly allowance. He is currently rewriting his WAEC."

See the full post below:

Reactions as hawker gets full scholarship

@AsiyaRodrigo said:

"So touching. God bless you for all your dedication towards the upliftment of others."

@ObiYhwh said:

"Wonderful! Alex, thank you. Keep it up! How do you sustain the scholarship funds?"

@ifygoodthing said:

"Thank you for what you are doing with your team. God bless and strengthen you."

@dblacksurvival commented:

"Oga I envy these acts for good. May God bless you more abundantly."

Student performs well in JAMB UTME, shares his scores

In a related story previously reported by Legit.ng, a student proudly shared his JAMB UTME results on social media, indicating that he did well.

The results showed that the student scored 75 in mathematics, 71 in Biology and 63 in the use of English.

The student, Akintayo Emmanuel Enioto, also got 62 in chemistry, making a total of 271 in aggregate.

