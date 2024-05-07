Reactions have trailed the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) score of a Salvation Ministries church member

A man who released the boy's result stated that the founder, Pastor David Ibiyeomi, had prayed that all JAMB candidates would pass

He celebrated the intelligent boy's stellar performance and described it as a fulfilment of prophecy

A man has excitedly celebrated the outstanding UTME performance of a boy named Nwachukwu Chimerem Samuel, a member of Salvation Ministries church.

James Sampson shared the boy's result on Facebook and stated that it was a fulfilment of prophecy.

Nwachukwu Chimerem Samuel scored 358 in the 2024 UTME. Photo Credit: James Sampson, jamb.gov.ng

According to James, Pastor David Ibiyeomi prayed for the success of all JAMB candidates. James revealed Samuel is a student of Shalom College Elijiji Woji, Port Harcourt.

James said Samuel scored 358 in aggregate. The intelligent lad had 95 in mathematics, physics and chemistry and scored 73 in English. James wrote:

"Prophecy fulfilled:

"Pastor David Ibiyeomie prayed for all those writing JAMB will pass the exam.

"Bro Nwachukwu Chimerem Samuel, a member of salvation ministries,Nvuigwe branch,Woji6 sat for the exam,here is his results,Reg Number: 202440537459FA. Your 2024 UTME Result: ENG: 73, MAT: 95, PHY: 95, CHE: 95, Aggregate: 358.

"A student of SHALOM COLLEGE ELIJIJI WOJI PORTHARCOURT RIVERS STATE.

"We give God all the glory."

Samuel's result ranks him among the 0.5% of candidates who scored 300 and above in the exam.

Nwachukwu Chimerem Samuel's UTME result generates buzz

Lilian Egbuchulam said:

"Awesome! Congratulations."

Deborah Johnson Johnson said:

"Congratulations to him."

Avogoke Okhelen said:

"Greater heights Dear ."

Eneitop Ldante Fingesi said:

"Congratulations son. This is the kind of news we want to hear from young people."

Blessing Isaac Oyiza said:

"Wow congratulations dear you have done so well keep it up."

Source: Legit.ng