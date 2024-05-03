Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide, has urged Nigerians to learn humility from Arewa culture and Saleh Fatima Alkali, the best 2024 UTME candidates

According to Omokri, there are other 12 northerners who scored about 300 in the just-concluded JAMB-UTME exercise

The former presidential aide said they did not make noise with their successes, and they did not publicise themselves

Former presidential aide Reno Omokri has commended the humility of a northern lady identified as "Saleh Fatima Alkali did not forge her result" in the just-concluded 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

According to Omokri, the young Fatima had the highest score in the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) 2023 UTME exercise, and she did not publish it, but she was exposed by others.

The former presidential aide further explained that 12 other northern teenagers scored over 300 in the 2024 JAMB-UTME, and they did not make noise after they made the headlines.

JAMB: Who is highest scorer in 2024 UTME

In a tweet on Thursday, May 2, Omokri said the candidates only praised their Lord and moved on with their lives of daily Jihad of self-conquest. His tweet reads in part:

"Saleh Fatima Alkali did not forge her result, boast about it, or even publish it. She also did not compare herself to others or gloat. She just scored perhaps the highest mark in the JAMB UTME Examination and remained humble and modest. It was others who exposed her and praised her.

"Apart from Fatima, at least 12 other Northerners also scored above 300. However, they did not make noise after making the news. They simply praised God for His benevolence and went about their daily Jihad of self-conquest and self-development.

"We can all learn something about Northern Arewa culture from Fatima."

JAMB explains why best candidates were not announced

Legit.ng earlier reported that JAMB has announced that the names of his 2024 UTME top scorers will not be disclosed as it announced results for the exercise.

According to Pro. Ishaq Oloyede, the JAMB registrar, the reason for the development was to avoid a similar case of the Mmesoma saga after the 2023 UTME.

However, Oloyede advised that organisations that sought to award the best candidates should verify before offering such awards.

