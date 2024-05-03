A graduate of UNIZK Awka registered for the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

The candidate studied chemistry at the university but she wants to be a medical doctor which was why she registered for JAMB in 2024

Her result has been made public, showing that she scored 324 in UTME aggregate as she seeks to re-enter the university

A Nigerian lady who graduated from Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, wrote the 2024 UTME.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) released the UTME result on April 29 and the lady has checked her own.

Juliet scored 324 in JAMB UTME and she wants to be a doctor. Photo credit: Uka Obiora and JAMB.

According to the result exclusively sent to Legit.ng, Uka Juliet Chidiebube scored 324 in aggregate as a JAMB UTME candidate.

Juliet studied chemistry at UNIZIK, graduating as the best student in the Department of Chemistry in 2021.

She graduated from UNIZIK with a first class, but she is determined to become a medical doctor, which is why she sat for JAMB in 2024.

A breakdown of her JAMB result shows that she scored her highest mark in physics, where she got 92.

Also, Juliet scored 68 marks in use of English, 82 in biology and 82 in chemistry.

Speaking to Legit.ng, Juliet's elder brother, Uka Obiora Kingsley, said his sister has made up her mind to study medicine and surgery at all costs.

He said:

"She has demonstrated resilience through outstanding performance. She has maintained that her ambition is to become a doctor. This led her to write Jamb again this year 2024 and scored an aggregate of 324."

Obiora said the family is from Anambra state and that they hope Juliet is able to actualise her life-long dream of becoming a medical doctor.

