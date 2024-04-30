An art student checked her JAMB results online using the simple SMS method, and the result was sent to her phone

A student used the SMS method to check her 2024 JAMB result and she has shared the UTME scores online.

The student, Sam-Edudje Oghenefejiro, scored 279 marks in JAMB after individual scores in four subjects were added.

Oghenefejiro proudly shared her JAMB result.

A breakdown of the scores shows that Oghenefejiro scored 65 marks in UTME use of English, 86 in government, 66 in literature, and 62 in Christian Religious Knowledge (CRK).

The JAMB subject combination shows that Oghenefejiro is an art student, but she did not mention the course she would like to study at the university.

The 2024 UTME results were released on Monday, April 30 by the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB).

JAMB said over 1.9 million sat for the UTME examination in 2024 and that 76% of the candidates scored less than 200.

The examination body said 77,070 scored 250 and above, and 439,974 scored 200.

How to check JAMB results with your phone

Meanwhile, it is easy to check the 2024 JAMB result using a phone by sending an SMS to a code provided by JAMB.

The simplest way to for candidates to know their 2024 JAMB score is to send an SMS to 55019 or 66019.

Send UTMERESULT to 55019 or 66019 with the phone number you used to register for the examination JAMB.

Once you have sent the SMS to the code, JAMB will reply to you by sending you your UTME 2024 result.

