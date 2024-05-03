The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said only 0.5 % of candidates scored 300 and above and some brilliant northern students made it to this small group

From the UTME results released online so far, three northern secondary school students have stood out

Legit.ng highlights the individual scores of these high-flying northern students and a breakdown of each of them

The 2024 JAMB examination has come and gone, leaving some rejoicing and many others in sorrow.

Across social media platforms, people from all walks of life have displayed top-performers' results to brag, celebrate or score some points.

In all, one thing was evident: Each region in the country had high-flying JAMB candidates - proof that academic excellence is not secluded or a birthright of any tribe, race or people.

This article spotlights the outstanding performances of three northern students who did themselves proud and made their marks in the nationwide exam, each scoring above 330.

1. Toro Kawthar Shehu scored 348

Toro Kawthar Shehu, the daughter of a lecturer at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), went viral after a man proudly displayed her UTME score on X.

The intelligent girl from Bauchi state scored an aggregate of 348. She had 78 in English, 95 in physics, 80 in biology and 95 in physics.

The man had presumed she must be the highest-scoring student, but other emerging results have disproved this.

2. Abdullahi Muhammad Saifudeen scored 346

Abdullahi Muhammad Saifudeen, the head boy of Nigerian Tulip International Colleges (NTIC) in Yobe, caught people's attention after a man shared his result on X.

The concerned man wondered why the boy was not celebrated despite his academic exploits.

Saifudeen got 77 in English, 95 in mathematics, 95 in physics and 79 in chemistry to bring his aggregate to 346.

3. Saleh Fatima Alkali scored 336

Saleh Fatima Alkali was the first of the three northern high-flyers to go viral after a netizen posted her result on X.

The performance of the Yobe indigene blew away Internet users.

Fatima scored 336 in the 2024 UTME. She got 68 in English, 93 in mathematics, 87 in physics, and 88 in chemistry.

