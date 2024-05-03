A secondary school in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has released some of the best JAMB UTME results recorded by its students

The school shared the UTME scores of 10 students, indicating that they scored between 311 and 355 marks in aggregate

The best performer among the students is David, who scored 355 marks in UTME 2024 aggregates

A Nigerian school proudly shared what its students scored in the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination (UTME).

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) released the results on April 29, and the Port Harcourt school has seen the performance of its candidates.

10 of the students scored above 300 in JAMB UTME. Photo credit: X/Goldspring High.

Source: Twitter

According to Gold Spring High School, 10 of the students who sat for JAMB scored between 311 and 355 marks in aggregates.

The school wrote:

"Huge congrats to our students on their outstanding JAMB scores! Your hard work and dedication have paid off in the most incredible way. We are so proud of your academic excellence. The sky's the limit for you all! Keep shining, future leaders."

A breakdown of the result shows that the student who got the highest score from the school is David who scored 355.

This is followed by Iyowuna, who scored 346, and Eniara, who scored 344 in 2024 JAMB UTME.

Also, another brilliant student, Naphtali, scored 337, followed by Mofinyinfoluwa, who scored 336.

While Kayla scored 335, Joshua K. recorded a UTME score of 334. Ronaldo and Joshua C. scored 312 each, while Denzel scored 311.

See the post below:

Student of Ahmadu Bello University Zaria writes JAMB

In a similar story, a lady who is a student at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, went back to register for JAMB UTME, and her score was trending.

The lady shared her result on Facebook, noting that she scored an aggregate of 293 after trying for the third time.

The result showed that the UTME candidate scored 65 in English, 79 in physics, 63 in biology and 86 in chemistry.

Many who wrote JAMB UTME in 2024 have checked the results after it was released. They have also shared their scores online for people to see.

Source: Legit.ng