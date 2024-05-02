A JAMB candidate has received accolades on social media owing to his brilliant performance in the 2024 UTME

The student of Deeper Life High School scored 354 as he recorded impressive marks in each UTME subject

The candidate, Presley Angotualayefa Ogede, scored 95 in physics, a performance many have described as excellent

A student of Deeper Life High School has recorded an impressive performance in the 2024 JAMB.

The boy's JAMB result, seen on Facebook, shows that he scored 354, a performance that has been described as top-notch.

The student, Presley Angotualayefa Ogede, registered for English language, physics, chemistry and mathematics in his JAMB subject combination.

A closer look at Ogede's JAMB result shows that he scored 95 marks in physics and recorded an impressive 95 marks in mathematics.

Also, Ogede obtained 73 markis in English and 93 in chemistry. The result is trending online, and it was also shared by This is Bayelsa.

The post is captioned:

"Another Bayelsa with a top scorer contender for UTME 2024. He's from Amassoma in Bayelsa state."

Social media reactions as boy does well in JAMB

@Sammy_flexy said:

"Deeper Life High School. That school is low-key doing wonders. Congrats to Presley."

Atie Ebizide said:

"Congratulations, my boy, for making us proud. Go and conquer the world."

Gbodo Otiki Deinbolouadougha said:

"Congratulations son for making us proud. God bless you."

JAMB result have been released

The examination body has since released the results of the 2024 UTME and stated that many students performed below the 200 mark.

The examination body stated that over 1.9 million people sat for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination in 2024.

Results can be checked online by sending UTMERESULT to 55019 or 66019 with the phone number used to register for the examination during the registration phase.

