A throwback video of Tonto Dikeh opening up on funding her crashed relationship with her ex-hubby, Churchill Olakunle, surfaced online

This came amid reports of marital crisis between the businessman and his Gambian wife, Rosy Meurer

In the now-trending clip, the movie star insisted that she was scammed in the marriage as she shared her ordeal

A throwback video of Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh opening up about her failed marriage with businessman Olakunle Churchill has resurfaced online, sparking fresh conversations.

In the now-trending clip, Dikeh revealed that she funded much of their relationship, claiming she felt “terrible, used” and described herself as “the biggest scam” her ex-husband ever played in his life.

Churchill dragged again as Tonto Dikeh’s old confession resurfaces online. Credit: @olakunlechurhcill, @tontolet

Source: Instagram

The actress alleged that Churchill never added value to her life, insisting she lost money clothing, feeding, and supporting him.

She further disclosed that Churchill was broke throughout their relationship, and she often tried to make him look good so he could secure jobs.

Tonto said:

“Churchill never added any value to my life… I lost money marrying him, clothing him, and spending on him. He was totally broke the whole time we dated.”

She also recounted how Churchill begged her to introduce him publicly as “Mr. X,” despite not being the man behind the lavish gifts she flaunted online at the time.

According to her, those gifts came from a previous relationship, not Churchill.

Legit.ng reports that the former couple recently reconciled after years of discord and a custody battle over their son.

However, the resurfaced footage comes amid rumors that Churchill and his new wife are allegedly facing marital crisis.

See the video below:

Netizens react to Tonto Dikeh's old video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

omotolaimoleayo21 said:

"Yes she said all that she has kept as secret because she felt betrayed. Werey ni Gbogbo yin."

amakaike2good said:

"Old things have passed away. Team Rosy make una rest😂😂😂them don leave una. Tonto has always been a sweet soul, always giving to her love @olakunlechurchill so make pepper body them rest. She and her husband are back together, nothing una fit do about it."

lavivi_directives said:

"It pains me that nobody is blaming the man instead of either Tonto or Rose."

kessohjay said:

"Everyone act differently when they feel betrayed, angry and disappointed 😞. Tonto u re a strong woman God be ur guide."

nicebassey1 said:

"I would have said worst if i wer in her shoes . They betrayed her."

gerogkelvin said:

"I blame the man in everything because he's a confused man who doesn't know what he wants in life."

ak_aifyscollection said:

"Yes Tonto said all those things n so what? Some people say alot of things when they are fighting just to get to d other person cos they are hurt,If Churchill have forgiven all those hurtful words n want to go back to her,let them be please."

seyyidahkudirat said:

"Suddenly she realises that she actually gained so much from him. Honestly Churchill is doing himself a disservice if he allows this Sudden reunion destroy his marriage. @rosymeurer should be applauded for standing with him during the storm that almost swept him away. @olakunlechurchill disrespected Rosy way too much all in the name of co-parenting. Haba!"

Rosy Meurer reacts to marriage crisis rumour

Few months back, Legit.ng reported that Rosy Meurer responded to rumours that her marriage to Olakunle Churchill was troubled over his ex-wife’s recent move.

This came after Tonto Dikeh, the businessman’s ex-wife, reconciled with him as they both celebrated their son’s birthday. Many social media users dragged Rosy over her post, noting that her body language suggested she may indeed be troubled.

Source: Legit.ng