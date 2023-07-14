The HOD, Backduty Audit & Investigations of Anambra Internal Revenue Service (AIRS), Francis Ezenwa has petitioned the DSS over his wrong detention and arrest by Dr Madubuko

The tax official said the Director of Operations of AIRS, Dr Christian Madubuko infringed on his fundamental human right and is demanding N10 million as compensation

Corroborating Ezenwa's memo, another HOD of the same AIRS also filed a petition accusing Madubuko of character defamation and demanding an apology for his unlawful arrest

Francis Ezenwa, the HOD, Backduty Audit & Investigations of Anambra Internal Revenue Service (AIRS) has called on the Governor of the state, Charles Soludo to relieve the Director of Operations, Dr Christian Madubuko of his duty for his serial abuse of office.

In a petition to DSS dated July 12 and made available to Legit.ng, Francis detailed how Madubuko unlawfully arrested and detained him and one other HOD of AIRS without a fair hearing over unfounded allegations of diversion of funds.

Francis Ezenwa made eight prayers that should be met in the next 48 hours. Photo Credit: Francis Ezenwa, Chika Ofomata, Gianluigi Guercia

Source: Getty Images

How Anambra AIRS Dir Madubuko unlawfully arrest Francis and HOD, Direct Assessments

Francis narrated, in the memo also addressed to the chief executive of Anambra AIRS, that Madubuko sent for him on July 12 by 11:00 am while he was in the Revenue House to meet him at the lobby.

"...Upon meeting him, he said “call Ofomata” (HOD, Direct Assessments) which I did with my phone at 11:05am.

"3. Mr. Ofomata (HOD, Direct Assessments) came down and Madubuko handed me a letter signed on behalf of then-Chairman by me for Unity Bank Plc 2015/16 tax audit/ judgment liability dated September 2 2022 and referenced AIRS/BDWHT/CORR./2291/001 with the question “what do you know about this document?”

"4. Myself told him, “this looks like a Backduty matter but please let’s save our speeches and allow me send for the Backduty files for a clearer/ fuller picture as they are evidently Backduty matters”. Without necessarily leaving the scene to avoid Madubuko from suspecting compromise of the file, I sent for both files together with the File Movement Register (in case Madubuko needs to take custody)."

Francis, who has been in the Anambra civil service for a decade, said he showed Madubuko the documentations in the files himself diligently. The memo continued:

"6. Madubuko took the files and handed to his fair-skinned assistant (002 AIRS) / Second, as he tags himself 001 AIRS. I told him him immediately ‘’ Sir, if you’d take / keep the files, please sign my file movement register, that’s my SOP Backduty Department. He visibly became incensed by my audacity , however he did demonstrate that he has signed and instead of handing the register to my staff, he asked his ‘’002’’ to seize the file movement register as well. To what end?. To destroy my possible defence evidence/ documents by ensuring that it goes missing in the file?. Meanwhile, please see attachments 1, 2, 3 & 4 herewith.

"7. In any case, Mr Madubuko said ‘’I’m sorry, I am placing you under arrest for the letters you signed ‘’ and signaled his ‘’002’’ to collect our phones which he did immediately and escorted us to the awaiting AIRS Blackmaria. Meanwhile, with both of us inside under the live video coverage of his ‘’002’’ and supposed ABS staff, he granted a press interview with us inside.

"8. The Black Maria drove us like “thieves (as Madubuko alleged) as I sustained bruises from a falls had as a result of the driver’s intentional reckless driving and sudden braking all the way to the DSS State HQ, where we were marshalled into the interrogation office. Our phones having already been seized by Madubuko (a civilian) was handed over to the interrogating officer who obtained our phone security locks with which they accessed (and screened) our phones," Francis explained

He added that Madubuko not only unlawfully arrested them but invited pressmen to carry it, as seen in one of the publications on Citypost.

Francis wants N10m compensation and other prayers

In his petition, Francis prayed that an apology is made in online and print media to remedy the maliciously-intended reputational damage by Madubuko.

He also wants an independent investigation by the Governor, into the activities, funding and modus operandi of Madubuko and his team/ squad.

Francis prayed that a N10 million compensation for costs incurred to defend himself to the appropriate authorities, media and all other related circles, cost of medical and psychotherapy being undergone is given to him.

Ofomata corroborates Francis' story

Similarly, the HOD of Direct Assessments, Ofomata Herbert Chika corroborated Francis' account.

In his own memo to the chief executive of AIRS, Ofomata described Madubuko's action as disgraceful, a violation of human rights and inhumane treatment of him and Francis.

He also prayed the director that Madubuko is called to order and made to tender an unreserved written apology to him published in national dailies.

Source: Legit.ng