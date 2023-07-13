FCT, Abuja - The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) high court has ordered the Department of State Services (DSS) to charge Godwin Emefiele, suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to court if they have criminal allegations against him.

The presiding judge, Hamza Muazu, said the former CBN governor should be released on bail if he is not taken to a competent court within one week, according to Arise News.

Legit.ng recalls that the embattled CBN chief had filed a fundamental human rights suit to challenge his arrest and detention by the DSS.

The security agency had on June 10 arrested Emefiel shortly after President Bola Tinubu suspended him from office and ordered a probe of the CBN.

In the suit, filed through his lawyer, Joseph Daudu (SAN), before the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja, Emefiele is alleging a violation of his human rights. He joined the Attorney General of the Federation, the Director General of the DSS and the DSS as respondents in the suit.

Emefiele wants the court to declare his arrest and detention by the DSS illegal.

