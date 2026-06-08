An individual reacted online after JAMB, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, announced the mop-up exam

The body advised candidates who missed the initial UTME exam to take up the opportunity to write the mop-up exam slated for June

Details on the official page of JAMB explain how candidates can print their slips to take part in the mop-up examination

An individual reacted online after the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) made a big announcement on the 2026 mop-up examination slip.

The reaction of the individual came immediately after the body, JAMB, announced on its official page, telling candidates what to do.

Reaction as JAMB releases details for mop-up UTME exam. Left image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Twitter/JAMBHQ, Getty Images/poco_bw

Source: Getty Images

Candidate reacts as JAMB makes fresh announcement

The announcement from JAMB reads:

"CANDIDATES CAN NOW PRINT THEIR 2026 MOP-UP UTME EXAMINATION SLIPS."

"The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) wishes to inform all candidates scheduled to participate in the 2026 Mop-Up Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), slated for Saturday, 13th June, 2026."

The slip, according to JAMB, will contain vital information for candidates, which includes the centre where the exam will be written, the time of the exam, and several other necessary details.

On how to print the slip, the body advised as follows:

"Eligible candidates are advised to visit the Board's website and click on 'Print 2026 Mop-Up UTME Slip' to access and print their slips."

"Candidates are strongly advised to print their slips well ahead of the examination date and familiarise themselves with their examination centres to avoid last-minute difficulties."

It also explained that the mop-up exam is strictly for candidates who missed the initial UTME exam, as no further opportunities would be made available should candidates fail to sit for the mop-up exam.

"The Board wishes to emphasise that this Mop-Up Examination represents the final opportunity for eligible candidates to sit the 2026 UTME. No further examination will be conducted after this exercise."

JAMB announces mop-up exam for candidates who missed UTME. Photo Source: Twitter/JAMBHQ

Source: Twitter

After JAMB made instructions available to candidates, an individual took to the comments section of the post to ask an important question directed at the exam body.

JAMB candidate questions the exam body

The individual with the username @HrKim134 asked the exam body when it would be possible to print the original results for the 2026 JAMB examination.

His statement:

"When will original JAMB result be available on the portal @JAMBHQ."

At the time of writing this report, the examination body has yet to respond to his question.

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man who paid for the 2026 UTME registration of three students has expressed disappointment after seeing their results. He said none of the students scored up to 180 in the exam, despite his financial support and efforts to help them.

The man, known as @alt_tgbwears on X, said he felt very disappointed after seeing their performance. He also shared that he had taken them out to eat after the exam, but the results left him upset.

Man criticises JAMB admission cut-off mark

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man reacted online after JAMB released the cut-off marks for admission into schools.

JAMB announced the lowest scores needed for universities, polytechnics, and colleges of nursing. After the post appeared on JAMB’s X page, a user known as @flamezbee shared his opinion about it.

Source: Legit.ng