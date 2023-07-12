The general overseer of the Christ House Of Prayer And Deliverance Ministries, Prophet Elijah Bamidele, has revealed what God allegedly showed him

Prophet Bamidele said there would be a gang up against Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) candidate for president in the 2023 election

Lagos-based Prophet Bamidele asked Obi to watch the kind of interviews he grants to the press

Ikorodu, Lagos state - Prophet Elijah Bamidele Ilukholor of the Christ House of Prayer and Deliverance Ministry, Lagos, has said he saw a vision of Peter Obi in handcuffs.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra state, is the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) who is challenging the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in this year’s general election in court.

Lagos-based Prophet Elijah Bamidele has said God revealed to him that Obi was picked up by the DSS.

Source: Facebook

“Peter Obi should be very careful”, Prophet Bamidele warns

Speaking to his congregation recently, Prophet Bamidele counseled Obi to be extremely careful because he might end up in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Abuja.

According to him, “I saw it very clearly”.

His words:

“I saw handcuffs in the hands of Peter Obi.

“This is my counsel for Peter Obi. Be careful. Because I saw, should I call it a gang-up. I saw him in DSS custody. So that his case will not be worse than the case of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. I saw it very clear [sic].

“Peter Obi should be very careful of what he says this period, of the interviews he grants, because they want to use his words against him.

“And I saw handcuff on his hand, in DSS custody.

“Peter Obi, be careful of the kind of interview you grant.”

Source: Legit.ng