Africa's most populous country, Nigeria, issued wanted lists for foreign nationals allegedly involved in financial crimes

As of the time of this publication on Monday, June 8, 2026, at least three individuals are still wanted by the EFCC and the ICPC over fraud and related offences

Notable cases include Peiyuan Niu and Khalidur Talukder, wanted for obtaining money by false pretence

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering anti-corruption and security matters in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria occasionally publishes wanted lists that include foreign nationals suspected of involvement in financial fraud, tax evasion, and economic sabotage. These notices are issued by law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies as part of ongoing enforcement efforts.

Agencies such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) may declare individuals wanted following a court order, according to a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) ruling, as reported by The Punch.

Nigeria issues wanted lists for foreigners linked to financial crimes, with anti-graft agencies still seeking at least three individuals as of June 8, 2026. Photo credit: @officialEFCC, @icpcnigeria

Source: Twitter

For the EFCC, it typically declares individuals wanted after they consistently evade lawful invitations, fail to cooperate with ongoing investigations, or are suspected of fleeing to avoid prosecution.

This procedure is a critical enforcement mechanism used primarily as a last resort.

In some cases, non-Nigerians have also been accused of terrorism-related offences.

2026: Nigeria declares several people wanted

In this report, Legit.ng highlights four wanted individuals in Nigeria, as separately identified by the EFCC, ICPC, and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in 2026.

1) EFCC vs Peiyuan Niu

In March 2026, the EFCC declared a Chinese national, Peiyuan Niu, wanted over an alleged case of obtaining money by false pretence.

The anti-graft agency made the announcement in a notice issued and signed by its Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale.

According to the commission, the 40-year-old Niu is a Chinese national whose last known address is 111, Kudirat Abiola Way, Oregun, Lagos state.

The notice, shared on EFCC's official Instagram page, read:

“The public is hereby notified that Peiyuan Niu, whose photograph appears above, is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in an alleged case of obtaining money by false pretence."

2) EFCC vs Khalidur Talukder

In a notice in early June 2026, the EFCC declared Khalidur Rahman Mohammad Talukder wanted for alleged offences of obtaining money by false pretence and criminal breach of trust.

The agency stated via a post on X:

“The public is hereby notified that the person whose photograph appears below is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for an alleged case of Obtaining Money by False Pretence and Criminal Breach of Trust.”

Talukder was said to reside at Devonshire House, 1 Mayfair Place, London W1J 8AJ, United Kingdom (UK).

3) ICPC vs Zhichao Qui

In January, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) declared a Chinese national, Zhichao Qiu, wanted for money laundering and other related offences.

According to Blueprint Newspaper, a Facebook post by the Commission’s spokesperson, John Odey, stated:

“The ICPC hereby declares Mr. Zhichao Qiu, a Chinese national, whose photograph appears above, wanted in connection with ongoing investigations bordering on alleged corruption, money laundering, and other related offences.

“Mr. Zhichao Qiu, born June 30, 1993, was appointed by the Board of Fortunetech Limited on July 24, 2024, to be a signatory to the company’s bank account.

"He has repeatedly failed to honour invitations extended to him by the Commission in the course of the investigation. His last known phone number is: 08086517802."

4) Ahmad Abba vs Nigerian police

In 2025, the NPF, through the Kano State Police Command, declared Ahmad Adam Abba wanted.

He was identified as a Chadian national and terrorist mastermind fleeing from justice in his home country, with intelligence reports indicating he was planning to establish a terror cell in Kano.

The police announced his wanted status after a security alert issued in January 2025 and subsequently arrested his wife and two associates in Kano state.

Since 2025, the Nigeria Police Force has declared Chadian national Ahmad Adam Abba wanted over alleged terrorism links. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

EFCC arrests Nigerian socialite

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian socialite, Henry Ikeji, was arrested by the operatives of the EFCC for allegedly posing as the Crown Prince of Dubai to defraud a Romanian businesswoman of $2.5 million in a romance and humanitarian investment scam.

The Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), whose investigation exposed the 31-year-old, shared the update.

Source: Legit.ng