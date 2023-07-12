The leadership of the Umueri General Assembly (UGA) and other prominent community leaders have petitioned the Anambra state government over an alleged plot by some community members to resort to violence and disrupt the existing peace in the community.

In the petition signed by at least 50 community leaders of UGA, they called on the government to intervene to stop the troublemakers from executing their plot to breach the peace in Umueri.

The Anambra State Government have been petitioned to intervene in the imminent crisis in Umueri. Photo Credit: Charles Chukwuma Soludo

Source: Facebook

The community alleged that those fermenting troubles have resorted to doing everything possible to factionalise UGA leadership.

Recall that a document signed by a few executive members of UGA had earlier passed a vote of no confidence on Chief Metchie and his Deputy.

But the letter signed by all the petitioners, dated Monday, July 10, 2023, and addressed to the state Commissioner for Chieftaincy Affairs, unanimously passed a Vote of Confidence on the President General of UGA, Ambassador John Metchie and his deputy, Mr John Udenze.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

It said due process was not followed by the group that passed a vote of no confidence on the community leadership and that the action of the few neglected the provisions of the UGA constitution.

The UGA executive members and other community leaders drew the attention of the Anambra State Government to the numerous achievements recorded by the UGA leadership since Chief Metchie took over the leadership in less than two years.

The letter cited numerous projects executed by the Assembly and the state government in Umueri through the current Umeri leadership.

The leadership said that:

"...envy over the rising profile of Chief Metchie, who, because of his various charity projects and humanitarian interventions in Umueri and other parts of the state, have been receiving chieftaincy awards, investitures and other recognitions from local, state, national and international organisations including emerging as the African Director, International Association of World Peace Advocates, honorary doctorate degree from Nigerian and American universities, among others."

They urged the state government thus:

"To take note of the trouble makers and their sponsors as well as warn them against breaching the ongoing rapid development, peace and progress of the community as they would be held personally responsible if any trouble arises in Umueri as a result of their shenanigans."

Those who signed the 35-paragraph letter include Prof. Ugugua Ikpeze, Chief Frank Ibegbunam, Chairman Ikenga Umueri, Elder Justin Uderika Morah, Chairman Nneyi Umueri, Chief Chuma Nweke and Comrade Chinedu Ekweonu, among others.

Source: Legit.ng