Northerners in South-West Nigeria express concerns about unfair criminal associations amid rising insecurity

Residents advocate for unity and understanding to combat profiling based on ethnicity and region

Community leaders call for dialogue and intelligence-driven policing to foster peaceful coexistence

Some Northerners residing in South-West Nigeria have voiced concerns over what they describe as increasing stigmatisation, saying many law-abiding residents are being unfairly associated with criminal activities.

The concerns were raised amid growing security challenges across parts of the country, with community members calling for greater understanding and unity among Nigerians.

Northerners in South-West Raise Alarm Over Being Labelled as 'Terrorists'

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One of the affected residents said, “We are being tagged bandits, Boko Haram,” lamenting what he described as the tendency to judge entire communities based on the actions of a few criminal elements.

Residents seek peaceful coexistence

The group stressed that the vast majority of Northerners living in the South-West are engaged in legitimate businesses and contribute positively to their host communities.

They urged Nigerians to avoid profiling people based on ethnicity, region or occupation, noting that such perceptions could deepen divisions and undermine national cohesion.

According to them, many families have lived in the South-West for decades and have built strong relationships with local communities.

Call for national unity

Community leaders appealed to security agencies and the public to distinguish between criminals and innocent citizens, regardless of their background.

They maintained that tackling insecurity requires collective action and intelligence-driven policing rather than stereotypes.

The residents also called for increased dialogue between ethnic groups to strengthen mutual trust and understanding.

While acknowledging the security concerns facing the country, they insisted that branding entire communities as criminals was unfair and could hinder efforts aimed at fostering peaceful coexistence and national unity.

Police rescue Adelabu's sister and her children

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Police Force has successfully rescued Mrs Olaide Busayo Adegoke John-Paul and her 12-year-old twin sons, Peter and Paul, in a coordinated late-evening operation on Saturday, 6 June 2026, bringing an end to days of captivity.

The victims, relatives of a former Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, were abducted in the early hours of 3 June 2026 while travelling to drop the children at school.

Source: Legit.ng