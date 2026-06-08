Portugal boss Roberto Martinez insists Cristiano Ronaldo remains indispensable despite turning 41

Ronaldo has scored 25 goals in 30 matches under Martinez and will lead Portugal against Nigeria

The Super Eagles face a stern test as they prepare to take on one of the favourites for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Nigeria have been handed a timely warning ahead of their high-profile international friendly against Portugal after Selecao manager Roberto Martinez passionately defended Cristiano Ronaldo’s place in the national team.

The Super Eagles will face Portugal at the Estádio Municipal de Leiria on June 10 in what is expected to be one of the toughest assignments of Eric Chelle’s tenure so far.

Super Eagles Sent Cristiano Ronaldo Warning Ahead of Crucial Friendly vs Portugal. Photo by Torbjorn Tande

Source: Getty Images

While the fixture serves as an important preparation match for Nigeria, it also forms part of Portugal’s final build-up ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

Much of the attention surrounding the game will inevitably focus on Ronaldo, who continues to defy age and expectations as he prepares for a record-extending sixth World Cup appearance.

Martinez explains why Ronaldo remains untouchable

Questions about Ronaldo's place in the Portugal squad have followed the five-time Ballon d'Or winner in recent years.

However, Martinez believes the numbers alone justify the veteran striker's continued inclusion.

Speaking to FourFourTwo, the former Belgium and Everton manager dismissed suggestions that Ronaldo's place is based on reputation.

“For us, Cristiano’s role is very specific and very clear,” Martinez said.

“He’s our primary goalscorer.”

The Portuguese coach highlighted the qualities that still make Ronaldo one of the most dangerous forwards in international football.

“He opens up space brilliantly with his movement inside the box – the timing, the positioning, the runs he makes across defenders are among the best in the world, even now.”

Martinez also stressed that experience remains one of Ronaldo's biggest assets.

“He also brings experience in decisive moments that nobody else in the squad can match.

“Because none have lived what he has in the number of decisive games he’s played over his career.”

Portugal captain continues to deliver

Despite entering the twilight years of his remarkable career, Ronaldo remains one of the first names on Martinez's teamsheet.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after scoring his team second goal during the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 League A Group A1 match. (Photo by Rafal Oleksiewicz

Source: Getty Images

The Portugal boss pointed to the striker's commitment and output as reasons for his continued prominence.

“Then there’s his attitude. His commitment to Portugal is total, absolute and strong even today – not historical. That’s why he remains our captain.”

Martinez then delivered the statistic that serves as the strongest argument for Ronaldo's selection.

“He’s scored 25 goals in 30 matches under my management. The numbers make the argument for him.

“Our standard for selection is identical for every single player, and it’s very high. Cristiano meets it. He’s not in the squad because of what he was, but because his present form earns it every time.”

The warning will not be lost on Nigeria's defenders, who are preparing to face a player with more than two decades of experience at the highest level.

Ronaldo bridging generations in Portugal squad

Martinez also reflected on Ronaldo's extraordinary longevity and influence within the Portuguese setup.

The Al-Nassr star made his international debut in 2003, long before several current teammates were even born.

That reality continues to amaze Portugal's manager.

“It’s one of the most remarkable things about this group, and something that I find genuinely fascinating as a coach,” Martinez said.

“Cristiano Ronaldo has been wearing the shirt since 2003. There are players in our current squad who were born in 2004.”

Martinez believes Ronaldo's presence benefits both younger and older members of the squad.

“The young player learns from the experienced one – not only technically or tactically, but in terms of how you carry yourself in the biggest moments, how you manage pressure, and how you approach the days before a decisive game.

“The experienced player finds new energy in the presence of the younger players who remind them of how it felt to be starting out.”

Nigeria seeking revenge against Portugal

The Super Eagles head into the encounter hoping to erase memories of their only previous meeting against Portugal.

According to the NFF, the two nations last met in Lisbon in November 2022, with Portugal cruising to a convincing 4-0 victory.

Bruno Fernandes scored twice, while Goncalo Ramos and Joao Mario also found the net as Nigeria struggled to cope with the European side's quality.

Bernardo Silva in action against Ademola Lookman during the international friendly match between Portugal and Nigeria in 2022. Photo by Gualter Fatia

Source: Getty Images

This time, however, Chelle's men arrive with renewed confidence after recent encouraging displays.

Nigeria lifted the Unity Cup and followed that success with a spirited 2-2 draw away to Poland, showing signs of improvement despite missing several key players.

The friendly also provides the Super Eagles with an opportunity to test themselves against one of the strongest squads heading to the World Cup.

Portugal have been drawn in Group K alongside Colombia, Uzbekistan and DR Congo and are widely viewed as genuine contenders for the title.

The Portuguese boast a squad packed with elite talent, including Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Rafael Leao and Joao Neves.

Ndidi demands greater concentration

Legit.ng previously reported that Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi admitted Nigeria were disappointed not to secure victory against Poland despite controlling large portions of the contest.

The midfielder stressed that Chelle's side approaches every match with the intention of winning and believes the team's philosophy is built around maintaining high standards regardless of the opposition.

Source: Legit.ng