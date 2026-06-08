A Nigerian lady based in Ireland has shared her happiness after hitting a double career milestone at Google

The young lady announced her promotion at the tech company while sharing her experience working there

Her appreciation to her colleagues and family for the support sparked buzz on social media, with many congratulating her

Onyinyechi Eze, a Nigerian lady based in Ireland, has celebrated securing a major career advancement at Google.

The tech professional shared her joy online on LinkedIn after completing four years of service with the global organisation and receiving a well-deserved promotion.

A Nigerian lady living abroad celebrates a new milestone while working with Google. Photo credit: Onyinyechi Eze/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Nigerian lady shares milestone working at Google

According to her LinkedIn profile, Eze moved up from her previous position as a Senior App Specialist at Google. Her new official designation is Strategic Partner Lead - Principle Partner Manager, Sub-Saharan Africa.

The professional expressed her gratitude for the growth she experienced while working in the competitive global tech industry. She noted that the environment challenged her to step completely out of her comfort zone.

Sharing her experience working with Google, she said in her LinkedIn post:

"🪅I’m celebrating a double milestone: 4 years at Google and a promotion!🎖️

Reflecting on the past four years, I am overwhelmed with gratitude. Growing within this incredible organization has been a challenging, transformative, and deeply rewarding experience. I’ve had the privilege of working on projects that pushed me out of my comfort zone and collaborated with some of the most brilliant and inspiring people in the industry.

I’m incredibly grateful for the growth, the experience, and the incredible people who have supported me along the way. I am truly humbled by the community that has lifted me to attain greater heights.

A heartfelt thank 🙏🏿you to:

▪️My colleagues for the constant collaboration and support.

▪️My mentors and managers for your invaluable guidance and belief in my potentials.

▪️My family and friends for being my foundation and cheering me on every step of the way.

▪️My partners for the trust you place in me and the opportunity to build together.

I’m energized for this next chapter and excited to see what we build next!🎉"

Social media users congratulate Google employee

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the professional's post below:

Rahaman Abiola said:

"Congratulations, Nini. 🙌🏾"

Anselina Ejiafa said:

"Congratulations, sis.🎉👏👏 More wins."

Isaac Oresanya said:

"Congratulations. Wishing you the absolute best in your new role."

Job seeker rejects N250k salary with accommodation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady shared how an HR officer made an unusual request of her job-seeking sister after facilitating a job offer.

Source: Legit.ng