Kano State - Parents and guardians in Kano State don’t have to worry about paying the National Examination Council (NECO) registration fees for their children and wards anymore as Governor Abba Yusuf has released over N1.5 billion for that purpose.

Ibrahim Garba Shu’aibu, the Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, July 12, added that the NECO fees are for 57,000 secondary school students, The Punch reported.

According to the Press Secretary, Gwarzo made this known on Tuesday, 11, when he monitored the commencement of the 2023 NECO examination at Rumfa College, Kano.

He said Governor Yusuf’s administration is committed to uplifting the education sector for the socio-economic development of the citizenry.

“Our government views investment in the education sector as a vital step towards nurturing the future leaders of tomorrow,” Gwarzo was quoted to have said.

