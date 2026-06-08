Shade Okoya's encounter with royal dignitaries gets everyone talking

Video of Shade Okoya Greeting Royal Dignitaries Goes Viral, Fans Share Their Observations
- Shade Okoya melted the hearts of many following her presence at a recent event in Lagos
- The billionaire wife turned heads in a beautiful maroon attire, looking radiant in her luxury ensemble
- However, what caught the attention of many was how she greeted the royal dignitaries present
Billionaire wife and businesswoman, Shade Okoya, became a trending topic online after she was spotted at a high-brow event in Lagos.
The Managing Director of Eleganza Group was seen donning an exclusive burgundy attire as she looked gorgeous in her luxury ensemble.
Mrs Okoya walked elegantly into the event premises, but what caught the attention of many was how she gracefully greeted the array of royal dignitaries who were present.
The mum of four made sure she respectfully exchanged pleasantries with the monarchs and chiefs who sat at the high table as she knelt to greet them individually.
See the video below:
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Legit.ng recalls reporting that Shade Okoya celebrated her 49th birthday as she flooded her social media page with adorable pictures.
The picture showed the billionaire's wife elegantly dressed in a yellow outfit as she posed for the camera in different styles.
Expressing gratitude to her maker on her new age, Shade Okoya simply wrote in her caption,
"Alhamdulillah, SO @ 49! #ShadeOkoya."
Her birthday celebration comes after she and her husband announced their daughter, Olamide Raheeda's, engagement on social media.
According to reports, Okoya's daughter's wedding coincided with her mother's, Shade's, 49th birthday celebration.
Proceedings regarding the marital journey are scheduled to kick off on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
In related news, Legit.ng reported that Toyin Abraham sparked conversations after a video showing her kneeling to greet billionaire couple, Razaq and Shade Okoya, went viral.
The Nollywood star was among the guests at the 70th birthday celebration of Debola Lagos’ father, where she paid her respects to the power couple in the traditional Yoruba way.
While many praised her for upholding cultural values, some critics accused her of going overboard.
Netizens celebrate Shade Okoya
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
@SkylineBoutik said:
"Focus on Nigeria's problem, Oga blogger. WGAF about who greet who? Y'all are part of the problem we have in this nation. Posting distractions always when kids are sleeping in the forest without any hope of coming home soon."
@macofbillions said:
"Greeting is not respect; there’s more to respecting people than just greeting them."
@michel_hanniels said:
"Her husband is a widely respected man. What do you expect."
@TheonlyDebs said:
"Is that what you call kneeling down? Her knees are not on the floor."
@Realamzat said:
"That is the different between home training and wealth.thatbyiu parents is billionaire dose not means you shouldn't know how to great and respect people."
Why Okoya's son faced criticism
Legit.ng also reported that Shade Okoya's son Raheem sparked a fiery debate on social media after he boldly stated that poverty is largely a product of mindset.
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Raheem commented on a livestream with content creator Carter Efe, where he appeared to motivate Nigerians on personal growth and ambition.
He urged young people to rethink their approach to life, emphasising the importance of the right mindset.
“My brother, poverty is a mindset. As long as you are thinking on a higher frequency, you can always achieve. Don’t limit yourself,” Raheem said.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.