Department of State Services (DSS) has been ordered to release the suspended CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele

A Federal High Court, Abuja, held that Emefiele's arrest, detention and interrogation were in violation of a court judgement

The court also nullified any arrest warrant obtained by the DSS to arrest, detain and/or interrogate Emefiele over alleged terrorism financing, fraudulent practices, money laundering

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - Justice Bello Kawu of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the immediate release of the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele.

Justice Kawu on Friday, July 14, held that Emefiele’s arrest, detention and interrogation by the Department of State Services (DSS) violated the subsisting judgment and orders of Justice M. A. Hassan in Suit No. FCT/HC/GAR/CV/41/2022.

Federal High Court, Abuja orders DSS to immediately release suspended CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele from its custody. Photo Credits: Central Bank of Nigeria/ DSS Official

Source: Facebook

The presiding judge made the pronouncement barely 24 hours after an FCT court ordered Emefiele’s release from the DSS custody, Nigerian Tribune reported.

The judgement was upon an Originating Motion on Notice brought before the Court by Emefiele, against Incorporated Trustees of Forum for Accountability and Good Leadership, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Inspector General of Police, State Security Service (SSS) and the Central Bank of Nigeria

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Emefiele’s counsel, Peter Abang, had asked the court to invalidate and nullify the arrest and detention of the Applicant for being illegal and a nullity given the subsisting judgment of Justice M. A. Hassan delivered on December 29, 2022.

The Leadership reported that the Court also invalidated and nullified any warrant of arrest obtained or procured by the Respondents, especially the DSS for the arrest, detention and/or interrogation of Mr. Emefiele in connection with the allegations of terrorism financing, fraudulent practices, money laundering, round-tripping, threat to national security before or from any court since the date of the judgment of Justice M. A. Hassan.

Justice Kawu further granted an injunction restraining particularly the DSS from arresting, detaining, further detaining or proceeding against, breaching or interfering with Emefiele’s personal liberty and freedom of movement or taking any other steps against him.

DSS charges Emefiele to court, withholds major details

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has been charged to court by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Peter Afunanya, the service spokesperson, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, July 13, adding that the move was to comply with the ruling of the high court sitting at the federal capital territory (FCT).

DSS to arraign Bawa, Emefiele? Details emerge as Falana speaks

Legit.ng also reported that Nigeria's A-list lawyer and senior advocate, Femi Falana, has urged the Department of State Services (DSS) to hasten their investigations on the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa and suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Falana made this call during an interview on the Television's late-night program, 'Politics Today.'

Source: Legit.ng