A young man has announced his urgent desire for a girlfriend who would also help him take care of his kitchen

The single man shared a photo revealing the rotten food items in his kitchen and appealed for a girlfriend

Reacting to the photo on Twitter, many netizens dragged him mercilessly while others tried to help him

Mixed reactions have trailed a viral photo showing the state of a young man's kitchen.

The bachelor with the handle @cebolatha on Twitter lamented that his food has been getting spoilt always and messing up his kitchen.

Man reveals how messy his kitchen looks Photo credit: @cebolatha

He shared a photo of the spoilt food items via his official account and announced his desire for an urgent girlfriend who could assist him.

Reacting to the photo, however, some ladies spotted spoilt cheese in the messy kitchen and didn't hesitate to slam him for allowing cheese to get spoilt.

Social media reactions

@jokiiii said:

"Is that KFC soup? What's that doing in your kitchen?"

Nubian Matriarch remarked:

"You dirty boi."

Pride BAE said:

"What's happening, you buy groceries and then go for take outs."

Abram Hambra advised:

"Hire a nanny those ones come fully equipped. You'll have a cleaner who will eat and also clean your pipes."

Malek said:

"Giving them to the needy before they get rotten is better getting a girlfriend, I know it is your food your money before my comment."

Didi Picu remarked:

"You're dirty boy. What am I seeing? You don't need no girl."

Gugu remarked:

"Girls would make sure that cheese doesn't go to waste. Also, we eat a lot. Fighting a body that wants a baby every month is hard work."

Neil asked:

"You let cheese get spoiled?"

Kosi advised:

"You should freeze your cheese."

See tweet below:

Lady shares photos of man's messy kitchen

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady, Merita Uju, took to her Facebook page on Monday, August 23, to talk about the Benin big boy she visited over the weekend.

According to her, the man said his house is dirty because his cleaner has not come around for days. When Uju asked him if he cannot clean his house by himself, the man replied her: The lady said she only cleaned the part of the kitchen she wanted to use, prepared some food for herself, ate, saw some movies, added to the dirty dishes, and left.

Uju revealed that though she was supposed to stay over for the weekend, she could not because of how dirty the whole environment was. The lady stated that when the whole house is clean, she may return there: "I'll come back when the cleaning lady returns. My mother dinor bring me to this world to be a cleaner to a badly raised man."

